Leaky roof demands attention

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A portion of the leaky Sports Palace roof may be getting a much-needed repair.



High Prairie town council decided at its July 9 meeting to proceed with a request for proposal to have the roof repaired.



Specifically, the portion of the roof casing the problem is above where the High Prairie Gymnastics Association rents.



“I believe we have to repair the roof,” said CAO Brian Martinson.



Council quickly agreed.



“We all know it’s an issue,” said Councillor Arlen Quartly. “[The fix] will give it life and give it length. It has to be done.”



Mayor Brian Panasiuk, agreed, adding repairs would last for 25 years.



Estimated cost of the repairs is $49,000 to $11,000. Council noted they could approach Big Lakes County for 50-50 funding once the numbers are submitted.



MPE Engineering Ltd. from Edmonton submitted the report and cost estimates.



Martinson noted the leakage only occurred during the winter and spring, not in summer when it rained.



On a related matter, council also agreed to get moisture readings from the floor and have the trusses and floor checked to rule out mould or structural issues due to water leakage. Estimated cost is $1,700.



Councillor Donna Deynaka brought photos to council for them to consider.



The long-standing issue of leakage angered Councillor Michael Long.



“Why wasn’t the rec board on top of this?” he asked, noting the complaint is at least two years old.



Arlen Quartly and Debbie Rose, who served on the former recreation board and current recreation department, did not respond.