Lead-foot drivers beware!

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie’s peace officers have a little more power today.



Council passed a bylaw at its April 14 meeting giving its officers authority on one- and two-digit highways in Alberta as directed by the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General.



So, if you’re speeding and a High Prairie peace officer sees you, be prepared to suffer the consequences.



The effort to give peace officers the authority began last year. Senior peace officer Alan Bloom told council at its June 25 meeting that his department can only enforce Traffic Safety Act violations on three-digit highways. Locally, it excludes Highway 2 and Highway 33.



Bloom said there were multiple issues, the most important being to stop dangerous situations before they happen.



Second, citizens see peace officers “ignoring” such speeders but not realizing there is nothing they can legally do.



“I can’t do anything, [even in dangerous situations],” said Bloom.



“I think this is a definite need for public safety. I think it’s a benefit for the general public.”



It didn’t take long for council to agree.



“I think it makes sense,” said Mayor Brian Panasiuk. “There is always a shortage of patrols out there.”



Council agreed to send a letter of support to the Alberta Association of Community Peace Officers in support of their efforts to change the enforcement rules.



Now that the red tape has been cleared, peace officers can enforce the law on highways.