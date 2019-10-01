Late turnover kills chance of victory

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie Renegades came so close to winning their first game ever in the high school Mighty Peace Football Conference.



The Renegades fell 19-14 to the Hillside Cougars in Valleyview on Sept. 19.



“We thought it was our game,” head coach Tom Duchesneau says. “It felt like a win to us.”



Marching down for the potential winning drive in the final minute of the game, the Renegades turned the ball over on the 14-yard line, Duchesneau says.



“It was probably the best game the Renegades played in five years since the team started,” says Duches- neau.



“They played hard and worked as a team.



“We want to build on that in our next game.”



Coaches and players are optimistic and eager to move forward.



“The players were upset after the game because they knew how close they were to winning the Renegades’ first game,” Duches- neau says.



“As coaches we were proud of their effort.”



High Prairie led 14-13 at half time.



Renegade quarterback Jace Supernault made a “nice pass” to Kieran Larson who scored a touchdown in late in the first quarter, Duchesneau says.



Larson added his second touchdown on the game as Hudson Chalifoux ran in a two-point convert as the Renegades jumped in front.



Valleyview regained the lead 19-14 on a touchdown in the fourth quarter.



Up next, High Prairie visits Peace River to play the Pioneers on Sept. 27 at 4:30 p.m.



The Renegades host the Peace-Wapiti Titans of Grande Prairie on Oct. 3 at 4 p.m.