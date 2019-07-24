Landfill proposal too rich for BLC’s liking

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A proposal to expand the hours of the Regional Landfill near Enilda to seven days a week was denied by Big Lakes Council at its July 10 meeting.



Director of public works Vic Abel told council the cost to expand the service was $22,500 per month or $270,000 a year.



And even if the county agreed to the idea, they would have to forward the proposal to the High Prairie and District Regional Solid Waste Management Authority, which operates the facility. Its partners would also have to agree.



Enilda – Big Meadow Councillor Donald Bissell asked to investigate the matter. After hearing the cost; however, he asked if hours could be changed.



“People can’t get there” due to work, said Bissell, adding the facility was not open in evenings to accommodate people who work.



However, he was reminded the landfill is open Saturday.



Abel’s report suggested a proposed increase would be passed onto the customer.



“Our current budget is revenue is received from tipping fees charged at the Regional Landfill,” wrote Abel. “In order to cover the additional costs of opening seven days a week, a substantial increase to tipping fees would need to be implemented. This would affect all users, including all four [partners].”