Lakeshore Regional Police Service lay drug charges after two raids at Driftpile

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Lakeshore Regional Police Service is making a dent in the illegal drug trade at Driftpile Cree Nation.

Two recent drug busts have resulted in several charges being laid, says Insp. Dean Syniak, operations officer, at Lakeshore.

On May 28, police were conducting an investigation into drug trafficking at Driftpile.

“The investigation led members to executing a search warrant at a house in the community,” says Syniak.

“The search resulted in the seizure of a quantity of methamphetamine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, cell phones, along with Canadian currency associated with drug trafficking,” he adds.

As a result of the search, an adult male and female have been arrested. Charges include possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of a controlled substance.

Both accused have been released and will appear in High Prairie provincial court Oct. 19, to enter pleas to the charges.

Names were not released.

On May 30, police were continuing an investigation into drug trafficking at Driftpile. The investigation led police to executing a second search warrant at a house in the community.

“The search resulted in the seizure of a quantity of methamphetamine, a large amount of Canadian currency, drug trafficking paraphernalia, cell phones, and eight firearms,” says Syniak.

As a result of the search, three adult males and one adult female were arrested. Charges include possession for the purpose of trafficking, careless use of a firearm, breach of release conditions, and possession of a controlled substance.

All accused have been released to appear in High Prairie provincial court on Oct. 26 to enter pleas on charges.

LRPS is committed to community safety, drug related crimes are a priority for the LRPS.

LRPS is also committed to increased interagency communication, shared criminal intelligence and a strategic focus on prolific drug crime offenders, in keeping with the LRPS emphasis on crime reduction strategies.