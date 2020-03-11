Lady Chargers roll to league championship

The High Prairie E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers women’s basketball team won the 2019-20 High Prairie School Division basketball championship Feb. 28-29 in Wabasca. Kneeling in the front row, left-right, are Emma Anderson, Eve Keay, Rhys MacIntosh, Malakae Sharkawi, (Hudson Haas, head coach’s son) and Kailey Delorme. Standing in the back row, left-right, are assistant coach Janelle Carlson, Rachelle Lemay, Abbie Cottingham, Elle MacIntosh, Ella Deering, Daisy Porisky, head coach Jenelle Gallivan, Naomi Strebchuk, Sadee Cunningham, Georgia Boerchers and statistician Kelsi Smith.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The E.W. Pratt Lady Chargers have won the women’s basketball championship for High Prairie School Division.



The High Prairie team beat cross-town rivals St. Andrew’s Saints 58-20 in the final of the five-team tournament Feb. 28-29 in Wabasca.



“The girls played controlled and very strong,” head coach Jenelle Gallivan says.



“We shot very well and our trap was very efficient.”



Before the final, the Pratt women won all four games in round-robin play by an average score of 85-22.



The Lady Chargers defeated the Kinuso Knights 85-27, Roland Michener Rams of Slave Lake 86-9, St. Andrew’s 81-28 and the Georges P. Vanier Vipers of Donnelly 88-22.



As a result, the Chargers advanced to the Northwest Zone 2A women’s championship tournament March 13-14 in High Level.



“The girls are ready, they are playing great team basketball,” Gallivan says.



They face tough competition, including three teams listed in the top-10 rankings for 2A girls released Feb. 14. Sexsmith is ranked No. 5, Peace River Glen- mary No. 6 and Valleyview Hillside was given honourable mention.



The Chargers lost to Hillside 54-43 in an exhibition game Feb. 25.