Laderoute’s efforts recognized

Flarry Laderoute

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Alberta Amateur Baseball Council has recognized a local volunteer for his “significant contributions” in coaching and promoting the sport at the grassroots level.



Each week, AABC nominates a deserving individual for it Passion for Baseball program. On June 1, Flarry Laderoute was nominated.



“Flarry has worked/volunteered in the High Prairie Minor Baseball program for the past six years,” reads his nomination.



“Flarry is proud with how the numbers of High Prairie Minor Baseball have grown over the past five years.”



High Prairie registrations have gone from 64 players, five years ago, to over 148 last year.



He is also pleased with the discipline that his teams have exhibited during baseball competition.



“Flarry also takes great pride regarding the respect his kids have shown towards teammates, game officials, opponents, and playing surfaces/facilities. He is delighted that players from surrounding towns/villages, have to chosen to be part of the High Prairie Minor Baseball program.”



Laderoute says a former teacher P.E. teacher, Bob Heyde, was a positive role model. Heyde taught school at Gift Lake School, where Flarry attended as a youth.



Today, Laderoute recognizes Shauna Rich as a positive colleague to work with, regarding the High Prairie Minor Baseball program.



In the future, Laderoute would like to see baseball continue to grow in Alberta, and he is excited to see baseball numbers increase in the eastern part of the Peace River region.



Laderoute loves baseball, and looks forward to going to the ballpark and watching all age groups play.