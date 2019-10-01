Lack of ride to attend court lands man in trouble

H.P. court docket

Sept. 23, 2019

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A High Prairie man will be digging deep into his pockets after drinking and driving.

Brent Claude Grenier, 39, was fined $2,000 for driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Sept. 23.

“Readings are aggravating,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said during sentencing, after noting they were twice the legal limit.

“The fine is the minimum for the readings.”

Grenier recorded breath samples of 180 mg after he was stopped Aug. 3, 2019 by High Prairie RCMP, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told court.

Grenier was angry with some people, duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“He left home and went drinking,” Jong said.

Grenier was also suspended from driving for one year.



– – – – – – –



Richard David Penchuk was fined $750 for failing to show his vehicle insurance card to police.



– – – – – – –



Timothy J. Willier was fined $543 for being the owner of a motor vehicle involved in a collision.



– – – – – – –



Jeffery Joseph Burback, 33, of High Prairie, was fined $300 for failing to comply with an undertaking.

He breached a court order to have no contact with a named person, federal Crown prosecutor Cameron McCoy told court.

Burback was in a vehicle with the person in traffic stop on May 30.



– – – – – – –



Russell W. Manybears was fined $100 each for failing to comply with conditions and for failing to appear in court.

He failed to report to his probation officer, federal Crown prosecutor Cameron McCoy said.

“Fine would be appropriate,” McCoy says.

“I’m being fair.”

Duty counsel Harry Jong said Manybears was living in Edmonton at the time of the incidents, adding his client couldn’t get a ride to High Prairie.



– – – – – – –



Jacob Eddie Johansson was fined $200 for breaching a peace bond.



– – – – – – –



Ivan Charles Beaver, 34, of Desmarais, was sentenced to seven days for breach of conditions.

He was credited for time served in the Desmarais RCMP detachment.

Beaver was seen standing at the Riverside Convenience Store on Sept. 19. Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said. He was on court order not to be within 25 metres of the store property.

Beaver was reminded to obey the order.

“Stay away from the convenience store,” Judge D.R. Shynkar said.

Duty counsel Harry Jong replied Beaver told him he went to the store to drink.