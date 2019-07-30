KTC Tribal Council signs education deal

Left-right: Whitefish Lake First Nation Chief Albert Thunder; Canada’s Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, Seamus O’Regan; Woodland Cree First Nation Chief Isaac Laboucan-Avirom; and Grand Chief Albert Noskey at the signing ceremony.

SPN Staff

On July 18, the five Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council [KTC] First Nations hosted and celebrated an official signing ceremony for the 10-year Regional Education Agreement [REA] between KTC First Nations and the Government of Canada.



Loon River First Nation Chief Ivan Sawan, Lubicon Lake Band Chief Billy Joe Laboucan, Peerless Trout First Nation Chief Gladys Okemow, Whitefish Lake First Nation Chief Albert Thunder, and Woodland Cree First Nation Chief Isaac Laboucan-Avirom, joined Canada’s Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, Seamus O’Regan, to mark the completion of negotiations for the Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council Education Authority [KTCEA] REA.



According to a KTC news release, the agreement will enable KTCEA to put forward new resources, hire new staff and improve school supports to further student achievement and offer new programs that meet the needs of each student.



“The Regional Education Agreement between KTCEA and the Government of Canada is a historic agreement for our Nations,” says Chief Ivan Sawan of Loon River First Nation and chairperson of the KTCEA.



“We celebrate this agreement today because it is a commitment to honour our current and future generations. It will help to ensure our students are provided with equal access to educational opportunities. We need to continue to work together to close all gaps — in programs, in services and in achievement.”



More specifically, the agreement establishes sustainable, stable and flexible funding, including core funding for 10 years and a clause to protect against funding decreases during the term of the REA. An increase and stabilization of resources will better support the authority to deliver quality programming.



With the new REA, KTCEA expects to see its annual budget increase by nearly 50 per cent.



“This increased funding will be a game-changer for KTCEA,” says KTCEA executive director Al Rollins.



“In the months to come, newly available funds will be invested in KTCEA school programming, staff retention and the training of community members to become teachers and school leaders.”



Importantly, KTCEA will now have comparable funding with neighbouring provincial school jurisdictions, says the release.



The agreement also identifies the roles and responsibilities of KTCEA and the Government of Canada, and includes non-derogation clauses to ensure nothing will erode or weaken the Treaty rights of KTCEA First Nations.



KTCEA Supt. Daphne Mai’Stoina said the agreement “is a renewed opportunity to support the preservation and revitalization of Nehiyawewin [Cree]. Land-based learning has become, and will continue to be, an integral part of KTCEA schools. Now, with more control over our schools’ curriculum and funding, we can open many new doors for our students.”



Kee Tas Kee Now Tribal Council has been operating in Northern Alberta for over 23 years. In 2017, the KTC chiefs established KTCEA, a First Nations-run school authority, only the second of its kind in the province. Its focus to ensure that students receive an education responsive to their unique needs by strengthening Cree language in schools, focusing on land-based education, student and staff retention, literacy, numeracy and improving student well-being through nutrition and athletic programs.



Currently, KTCEA supports approximately 1,200 students across six schools in the north-central Alberta region.