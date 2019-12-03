Kinuso rural water upgrade OKed

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Rural residents in an area north of Kinuso will soon get upgraded water services provided by Big Lakes County.



At its regular meeting Nov. 27, council approved the Kinuso water servicing realignment project at $603,814.09 as recommended by administration.



Council also added $264,000 to the 2019 capital budget from water reserves to proceed with the project.



The properties have been served by the Kinuso Rural Water Co-op.



“The county is in the process of assuming ownership of the Kinuso Rural Water Co-op,” says Vic Abel, director of public works.



He says an agreement for the county to purchase the assets has been signed by the county and the co-op.



“Some important work needs to be completed to ensure the safe uninterrupted flow of water to residents,” Abel says.



Work includes looping the lines and flush point installation.



“Looping of the lines with the flush point installations will greatly improve the water quality and will increase the available water flow to aid in future water system growth,” Abel says.