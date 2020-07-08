Roberta Hunt, of Kinuso, is dressed and ready to cycle to raise money for children with cancer. She is taking the challenge again this year. The photo shows her during the 2019 challenge.

A Kinuso woman finds her inspiration from children across Canada fighting for their lives while battling cancer.



To help find a cure for the various forms of cancer, Roberta Hunt is raising money by taking on the 200-km challenge as part of Riding to Fight Kids Cancer, organized by the SickKids Foundation.



Hunt has posted a passionate plea on social media for the cause.



“Because right now, over 1,400 children are diagnosed with cancer every year, and it’s the biggest killer of children from disease in Canada.



“Kids should be living life, not fighting for it.



“So I am raising funds through my challenge to help these kids and support SickKids Foundation to allow them to continue their work in developing treatments and finding a cure for childhood cancer.”



Hunt was related to the late Cassidy Davies-Hunt, of High Prairie, who passed away Nov. 25, 2018 at the age of 10 years. Her grandfather and Roberta’s husband are first cousins. She met Cassidy only once – in December 2017 – and was very inspired by her positive outlook despite battling the disease.



“I was so inspired by this little girl. She danced hip-hop and golfed.”



Everyone who knew Cassidy was touched by her courageous battle.



In August, Hunt plans to cycle 10 km each day to reach her 200-km goal. The Fight Kids Cancer has an app that tracks every cyclist’s distance each day.



It is the second year Hunt has taken the challenge. Last year, she raised $1,400 with her goal being $500. Hunt is currently collecting pledges for this year’s ride.



Raising money for a good cause is a double bonus for Hunt, who has enjoyed a passion of leisurely cycling since she was a little girl.



Hunt also had a brother died from cancer [brain tumour].



“Please support me by making a donation to give these kids the brighter futures they deserve,” says Hunt.



Fight Kids Cancer [SickKids Foundation] is an independent organization. Every cent raised goes toward the cause.



Check the High Prairie and Area Discussion page on how to make donations, or visit Hunt at the Korner Kitchen in Kinuso.