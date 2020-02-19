Keepers opposing plant operations

Pearl Lorentzen

South Peace News

In January, Keepers of the Athabasca, individuals, and various First Nations appealed the 10-year operating approval of the Swan Hills Hazardous Waste Treatment Centre, says Jule Asterisk, program coordinator at Keepers.



However, Alberta Environment’a lawyers have filed to have these notices of appeal excluded.



Keepers is preparing for a meeting with a mediator to argue for the inclusion of these appeals but the whole appeal process is expected to take a long time.



The treatment plant is 75 km southeast of Kinuso off Highway 33. It is operated by Suez, and has been in the area since 1985.



There have been three undocumented ‘unplanned releases’ says Keepers 2015 challenge to the centre’s operation.



While waiting for the mediation, Keepers is moving forward with environmental testing for dioxins and furans. The test sites are the same ones which Keepers and Suez tested for Polychlorinated biphenyls PCBs, several years ago.



The testing will happen sometime this winter at the mouth of the Swan River and near Faust on Lesser Slave Lake.



In other news, on Feb. 4, Keepers held a workshop at the Slave Lake Native Friendship Centre on Indigenous Water Governance. The same free workshop was in High Prairie Feb. 12.



There are two remaining free workshops. Circle of Water, which is a talking and listening circle so people can voice their concerns about the watershed. The final one is Where’s My Power. These are on the first Tuesday of the month in Slave Lake and the second Wednesday in High Prairie.



Another new program is 30-40 free energy audits and Where’s My Power workshops on location for businesses, non-profits etc. Five or six are booked already, and there’s a few more groups interested, says Asterisk.



The deadline to apply is May.