Keep your distance and stay safe

SPN Staff

Albertans are urged to be more cautious to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in a worldwide pandemic.



That comes in an update March 19 by Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health.



“This is a dangerous virus,” Hinshaw says.



“While most people who become ill with COVID will experience only mild symptoms, it can make others very sick.”



The news comes one day after Alberta recorded its first death.



A man in his 60s in the Edmonton zone died March 18 of underlying medical conditions, she confirms.



“We have put aggressive measures in place to prevent the spread of this deadly infection and protect those who are most vulnerable to make the number of these tragic occurrences as small as possible,” Hinshaw says.



“The sad news of the first death is precisely why we are taking aggressive measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.



“These measures are hard on all of us.



“I urge you to take them seriously.



“We must continue to stand strong together even if from a distance.”



People are advised to be extra cautious in social distancing.



“Practice social distancing if you do have to go out, including if you have to work outside the home,” Hinshaw says.



She recommends people:

Shop during off-peak hours like first thing in the morning or late at night.

Wipe down baskets and shopping carts before and after using them.

Sanitize your hands when you get off the bus or train.

Use utensils if you are eating out, rather than eating finger foods.

Avoid open snack dishes such as peanuts or candy.

“These are simple tips that can help us all flatten the curve and prevent the spread of coronavirus,” Hinshaw says.



Growing numbers of cases and deaths are causing great concern, Hinshaw says in her statement that continues.



“I know that this news will scare people, and add to their anxiety.



“We are doing all we can to fight the spread of this virus.



“This is why we have taken the extreme measures we have.



“We will get through this, but to do that, we need everyone’s help.



“Take this seriously.



“Stay home, unless it is essential for you to go out.



“Now is not the time for social gatherings.



“If you are struggling, reach out to friends and loved ones and talk.



“Tell them how you are feeling.



“Restrictions are in place on mass gatherings, the closures of public recreation facilities and the limitations on restaurant capacity.



“These are all efforts to protect the public’s health and to prevent spread.



“I urge you to take these measures seriously and do your best to limit your social interactions and practice social distancing.



“To assist Albertans, we have launched new resources online on social distancing to try to make things easier.



“I have heard concerns about compliance with the public health orders we have issued to close certain facilities and limit the capacity of others.



“If you have concerns about an establishment, please do not call 911.



“I have been hearing reports of this happening and we must leave this line open for true emergencies.



“We are working with Justice and Solicitor General to develop a process for responding to these concerns and will provide an update when we reach a solution.”