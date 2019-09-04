Judge bans woman from Fields

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A High Prairie woman will not be causing any more trouble at the High Prairie Fields store.



Geraldine Mavis Grey was banned from entering the store for six months after pleading guilty to theft under $5,000 in High Prairie provincial court Aug. 26.



“She’s willing to take responsibility although she doesn’t recall,” said Cheryl Kachuk, criminal court worker for Native Counselling Services of Alberta.



Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson told court the charge arose April 26 when Grey was caught on surveillance cameras “putting items into her purse”.



He added it was a “lower end kind of offence”.



Grey might have ended up in jail but Judge Shynkar decided otherwise, opting instead for a suspended sentence and probation. His only orders to Grey were that she behave at all times and not attend the Fields store until her probation ends.