Joussard team wins annual JCA ice fishing tourney

Erin Adams, left, and Gordon Adams, middle, both of Joussard, won the 27th annual Joussard Ice Fishing Tournament on March 14 on Lesser Slave Lake. They shared the prize of $1,177. Presenting the cheque is Joussard Community Association vice-president and tournament organizer Jeanette Willier.

Cold weather and growing worldwide coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic drew a record low number of teams for the 27th annual Joussard Ice Fishing Tournament on March 14 on Lesser Slave Lake.



“We had 40 teams, says Richard Simard, president of the Joussard Community Association, which organizes the event.



“That’s the lowest number of teams we’ve ever had.



“I don’t know if it was the cold weather.”



Temperatures hovered around -30C to -35C as teams of two anglers hit the lake.



However, the main organizer believes coronavirus was the big concern that dropped the number of teams.



“I think numbers are down more because of the coronavirus pandemic,” says JCA vice-president Jeanette Willier, who co-ordinates the event.



“We usually have about 100 teams, last year we had 82 teams.”



Just 29 of 40 teams in the tournament caught a fish that measured up to requirements.

Fish Caught

Species Number

Northern Pike 16

Burbot [Ling] 12

Walleye 10

Walleye [Tullibee] 2

Perch 1