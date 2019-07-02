Joussard student awarded county bursary

Big Lakes County presented its first Return of Service Bursary at the county council meeting June 26. Ashley Bell, middle, accepts the bursary from Deputy Reeve Ken Matthews, left, and Reeve Richard Simard, right.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County awarded its first Return of Service Bursary established in September 2018.



Ashley Bell, of Joussard, received the $3,000 bursary, presented by Reeve Richard Simard during council’s regular meeting June 26.



She will begin studies in September in medical radiologic technology at Northern Alberta Institute of Technology in Edmonton.



“I am extremely grateful for the bursary,” says Bell.



“I was trying to avoid a student loan and the bursary will pay one-half of my tuition.”



Bell graduated in 2019 from E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie and has her eyes set on working at High Prairie Health Complex.



“It’s always been my dream to work at the High Prairie hospital,” Bell says.



The NAIT program will teach her how to use equipment such as an X-ray machine and CT-scan.



The bursary is designed as an incentive for post-secondary students from the Big Lakes region to return home to work.



“We want to encourage our students to come back to work,” Reeve Richard Simard says.



Post-secondary students in all fields of vocation are eligible for the $3,000 bursary.



The bursary is available to residents of Big Lakes County, the Town of High Prairie, the Town of Swan Hills and Indigenous communities in the region.



Applications will be accepted until May 15 each year and will be presented to council at the first regular meeting in June.



The county will review applications, track students’ progress in their programs and ensure they comply with the agreement.



Each student approved must sign a contract to commit to live and work within the within a six-month period following graduation.



Recipients who do not graduate within six years of applying for the program or do not meet the return-of-service commitment must repay Big Lakes County’s portion of the bursary in full.