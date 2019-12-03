Joussard School opens Christmas Shop

Lots of shopping happening lately at Joussard School! Two Grade 3 boys, Dayton Prince-Bellerose, left, and Jayce Bellerose, check out the wonderful things at the Christmas shop. While the shop is officially for students to buy surprises for their families, it’s hard not to look at things that they would like for themselves!

Kaydence Willier reports the news this week from Joussard School.

Kaydence Willier

Joussard Reporter

Hello once again from Joussard School. My name is Kaydence Willier and I am collecting our news this month.



In kindergarten, the little kids told me they have made some creations using 3-D shapes. They also told me they are learning about rhyming words and that their favourite book is Fox in Socks.



Our Grade 1 students reported they are becoming authors and producing their own books. This is exciting. In Science, the students are learning all about hibernation. As the snow falls down, the animals are snug and warm in caves.



Students in Grade 2 continue to do their water experiments and learn how water acts in lots of different situations. They also let me know they have also been working on posters that show their understanding of nouns, verbs and adjectives.



In Grade 3, our students informed me they have also been working on becoming authors of their own books. This is lots of fun and the kids are writing some very good stories.



The Grade 4 class is very proud of their recent art project where they painted trees with shadows. They should be proud, the pictures are stunning.



Our Grade 5 students reported they are continuing to invent their own board games. In Science, they are now studying magnetism and this is involving lots of experiments that are fun. The students also let me know they are designing and making dream catchers in their Cree class.



The students in Grade 6 let me know they have been crafting snowflakes in Art, they have been playing hockey and dodgeball in P.E., and learning about air pressure in Science. The students in this class are also responsible for this month’s assembly, so they have been busy with that as well.



We were so happy to see lots of parents at our Leadership Showcase and Family Gym night. Everyone seemed to have a great time!



Everyone is having lots of fun shopping at school.



We have our book fair going this week and we also have our little Christmas shop open. This is where our kids can buy Christmas gifts for parents and grandparents and keep them secret from their families. This is creating lots of excitement!