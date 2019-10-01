Joussard residents will have their say

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Residents of Joussard will have a say about a request to Big Lakes County council to eliminate stop signs and reduce speed limits.



County council wants to hear from the community before making any possible changes.



At its regular meeting Sept. 11, county council decided to host a community meeting to get comments about traffic safety.



Residents can share their views at a meeting Oct. 2 at 7 p.m. at the Joussard Community Hall.



Council wants to get a consensus about a question to remove east-west stop signs at the intersections of Peace River Avenue and/or reduce the speed limit on Peace River Avenue between Range Road 140 east to Shadow Cree Resort entrance to 40 km/hr from 50 km/hr.



That came after council received a request from the Joussard Community Association (JCA) to remove two stop signs and lower the speed limit on Peace River Avenue.



“We need a strong message from the community,” High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois says.



“Let’s hear from the people,” South Sunset House – Gilwood Councillor Ann Stewart adds.



Others agree about a community meeting.



“I talked to a lot of people in Joussard and there are only a few that want stop signs,” says Reeve Richard Simard, who serves the Joussard seat on county council.



“They want the speed limit reduced to 30 km/hr.”



The association is concerned about two stop signs that were added to Peace River Avenue by St. Anne’s Catholic Church.



In 2017, council added two stop signs to slow down rather than change the speed limit, says a report from Vic Abel, director of public works.



“At the time of the decision to add two stop signs, we feel the community was very poorly represented and only two people actually wanted the signs and had the ear of the councillor at the time,” says a letter from the JCA, written by Jeanette Willier for the board of directors.



“No one else in the community was aware of the decision to add these signs until they went up.”



“We feel the stop signs are unnecessary.



“This is a free-flowing area and the stop signs are not required.”



Simard says changing a speed limit requires a bylaw.