Joussard is getting its first traffic lights

Richard Froese

South Peace News

New traffic lights will be installed in Joussard at a main intersection to better protect people crossing the street.



At its regular meeting Oct. 23, Big Lakes County council approved a recommendation to locate flashing crosswalk signs at the intersection of Peace River Avenue and Lakeshore Drive.



The lights will replace the stop signs for traffic on Peace River Avenue.



Council will also reduce the speed on Peace River Avenue to 40 km/hr from 50 between Range Road 140 east to Highway 2.



Administration presented the recommendation after a community meeting Oct. 2 in Joussard, says Vic Abel, director of public works.



“Residents at the meeting voiced their concerns and completed a questionnaire about removing the stop signs on Peace River Avenue and lowering the speed limit,” Abel says.



Questionnaire results show that 32 people want the stop signs removed while 16 opposed.



Results show 26 people favoured a lower speed limit and 25 opposed.



Council decided on a community meeting after receiving a letter Sept. 11 from the Joussard Community Association requesting the county remove the stop signs and reduce the speed limit.



Abel says the solar-powered pedestrian lights will be the same that were installed in High Prairie by the Q Skate Plaza in late September.



He says it will cost abut $12,000 for the county to buy and install the lights.



Council gave first reading to a bylaw to reduce the speed limit.



“We will go to public hearing,” CAO Jordan Panasiuk says.