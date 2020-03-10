Joussard Grade 4 students are raising money for trip

Trinity Seppola reports the news this week from Joussard School.

Trinity Seppola

Joussard Reporter

Hello, my name is Trinity Seppola and I am in Grade 4 at Joussard School. I will be the reporter for South Peace News this month. This is my first time doing this and I am excited.



The little Kindergarten kids told me they have started to work on their animal habitat dioramas which will show what they have learned about different animals. In Math, they told me they are learning to subitize – this means they can tell how many objects are in a group without actually counting each one. Good work, kindergarten!



Our Grade 1 students reported they have been learning all about ladybugs. They learned these colourful bugs are actually very helpful as they eat hundreds of aphids a day. Aphids are insects that harm growing food, so farmers like ladybugs. The Grade 1 students like them, too!



In our Grade 2/3 class our students have been working on building things. With some help from Pat Monahan, the kids built wooden boxes. Everyone was able to learn about safety when woodworking. All of the students also had the opportunity to learn how to use a drill – very safely of course! The students are also building bridges in STEM class. To further their understanding of money, the kids are creating coins with the 3–D printer and then buying pieces to build their bridges. This is so much learning and so much fun!



The students in Grade 4 have been learning all about money as they work on fundraising in order to go on a big field trip this spring. They are hoping to raise enough money to help them go to Drumheller and Banff National Park. This is a big undertaking but they are certainly looking forward to it. This class is having a Movie Night on Friday and hope everyone attends.



Students in Grade 5 let me know they are learning all about archery in their P.E. classes. They are enjoying this and are becoming pretty good at shooting arrows.



Our Grade 6 students reported they are doing gymnastics in their P.E. classes. They are having fun with this. The students in the class are using Sphero robots in their study of the constellations. This of course, makes everything so much more interesting.



Grade 6 is very proud of one of their students, Janessa Burlock, because she was top Grade 6 female archer in their recent competition in Slave Lake. Actually, we are all very proud of Janessa!



Thanks for reading my first report. I’ll be back next week.