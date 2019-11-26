Joussard Grade 1s go hunting for bear

Kaydence Willier reports the news from Joussard School.

Kaydence Willier

Joussard Reporter

Greetings from Joussard School! This is Kaydence bringing you our news once again.



As I visited each classroom today, students filled me in on the following news:



Kindergarten kids let me know they had a fabulous time going on a bear hunt. They were learning how to read and follow maps and they did a great job with it. The kids weren’t really hunting for bears, of course, but were acting out a book they were studying. It was so much fun to go over, under and through obstacles!



In Grade 1 our students have been polishing up their writing skills, counting by 100s, practicing reading and in art, they learned how to weave paper strips to make lanterns. There are always lots of things going on in Grade 1.



Our students in Grade 2 reported they are learning to use Sphero robots in their STEM classes, practicing basketball in P.E. and conducting water experiments. They also told me they are looking at the world. This must be in their Social Studies classes.



Students in Grade 3 informed me they have been playing basketball in the gym and building structures in Science. They are trying to create strong structures that can bear weight without collapsing.



In Grade 4 our students told me all the things they are doing in class that are based on their study of dinosaurs. They have been tracing the shadows of dinosaurs and creating posters that are to convince people to visit Dinosaur Provincial Park. The students also let me know they have been battling Sphero robots in their STEM classes. This is always fun!



Our Grade 5 students informed me they have been learning about, and building, dream catchers. There will be beautiful products with these, I’m sure. The students are also continuing to design their own board games and hope they can show their parents these during next week’s Leadership Showcase evenings.



Our Grade 6 students continue to study our government on all levels and have learned about peace treaties lately. They also let me know they are studying properties of air in Science and are playing hockey in P.E.



Just a reminder to all of our families, our Leadership Showcases will be held next week on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 26-27, from 3:30–5:30 p.m. We are combining these times with a Family Gym Night, so this should be lost of fun!



Check next week for more news from our school.