Joussard Grade 1s are making ice cream

Alaina Campiou reports the news this week from Joussard School.

Alaina Campiou

Joussard Reporter

Hello from Joussard School. My name is Alaina Campiou and I am the reporter for December.



I am excited about this job because I haven’t done it before. My friend and I went from classroom to classroom this morning, asking the students about the fun things they have been doing lately.



Kindergarten let me know they are excited that it is December and they are now counting down the days until Christmas. The little kids let me know there are 23 days left until Christmas. In Language Arts, the students are studying the letter D because it stands for decorations. And, of course, they are making decorations for their Christmas tree!



Our students in Grade 1 are also looking forward to Christmas, but their big news is they are going to be making ice cream in Science. What a great thing to learn – and eat!



In Grade 2, our students have been learning about place value and shapes in Math, determining what can float and what can’t in Science, and coding Spheros in their STEM class. Lots of fun and lots of learning!



In Grade 3, our students are practicing their letter writing skills by composing letters to Santa. This is exciting because he usually writes back! These kids also let me know they are learning how to sing a Christmas song in Cree. We will probably hear this song during our Christmas concert.



Many of our Grade 4 students are very excited about their gymnastics skills and the routine they are going to put on for parents during our Christmas concert. The students started learning these skills through the Gymnastics Club and are expanding it to create a performance. We are looking forward to seeing them perform.



Our Grade 5 students have also been practicing their writing skills through letters to Santa Claus. Not every student does this, some are just too grown up! In other areas of study, it has been interesting for them to note the patterning that is involved in both their current study in Math and in poetry. Who would have known there is something in common between these two subjects?



Our Grade 6 students have been developing a calendar for 2020, using directed drawing for their monthly pictures. As the students were working on these art projects, they were able to look at the Smart Board and see an image of our 3-D printer constructing a Christmas ornament designed by one of the students. Technology is amazing!



The whole school had a great time during our ‘Breakfast, Books and Blankets’ event. This was part of our Literacy Week celebrations and was lots of fun.



Thanks for reading my first report. I’ll be back next week.