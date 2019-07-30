It’s rodeo time!

The biggest party of the year is in full swing!



The High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo began July 30 and continues today.



The parade officially kicked off events July 30. Check southpeacenews.com for photos.



For 59 years, the Elks have brought world-class rodeo action to High Prairie. The rodeo features the best cowboys and cowgirls in the world testing their skills on world class stock from Kesler Championship Pro Rodeo Stock.



Rodeo times are 1:30 p.m. on July 30 and 2:30 p.m. July 31. Admission is $30 for adults, $15 for youth 6-12 years, and free for children six years and under.