It’s free, free, free!

Siblings Alaina Stecik, 6, left, and Jase Stecik, 4, Dig for Treasure to find a variety of valuable coins at the 2018 Penny Carnival.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Children attending this year’s Penny Carnival have already hit the jackpot, thanks to a special donation from High Prairie & Area AUPE and Alice’s Catering.



“[They] are covering the cost of the entry tickets to play all the games,” says High Prairie Municipal Library program co-ordinator Kayla Killoran.



Therefore, children will no longer have to raid their piggy banks for coins to play the games.



The carnival is in its 26th year, and again sponsored by the Elks and Royal Purple Elks.



Other businesses who contribute include Freson Bros., Super A, the H&S Dollar Store, ATB, Park Theatre & HOSTS.



“This is an event for families with children ages 3-12 years of age,” says Killoran.



Instead of purchasing tickets, children will carry a stamp card they can use at each station before playing.



Some of the classic games this year include the Spinning Wheel, Dart Gun Game, Sucker Pull, Bean Bag Toss, Fish Toss, Plinko, Digging for Treasure, Spray Away and more.



“We will also be selling balloons, pop, water, juice, popcorn and candy bags. Prices for these items will range from only 25-50cents,” says Killoran.



There will still be draw tickets at the carnival that is separate from the game tickets.



“Some of the raffles will be a beach fun basket, new release DVD, movie passes from the Park Theatre and the candy guess jar!” says Killoran.



“We’ve even added a draw for parents this year!”