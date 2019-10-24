Is this the norm or were we spoiled?

The events of the last few weeks have me puzzled and a wee bit miffed.



I have tried off and on numerous times to contact Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn regarding three issues important to High Prairie.



1. Dialysis service at the High Prairie Hospital.



2. Demolition of the old High Prairie Hospital.



3. Policing costs to towns under 5,000 population.



To say that Rehn is missing in action is an understatement. He has not responded personally to one request. Office staff have done their best but it is becoming obvious Rehn does not want to talk about any issue.



Regarding dialysis, how come Peace River received increased service while we are still waiting, despite our need being higher, according to Alberta Health Services own reports? Can’t wait to see how that one is spun.



Regarding the old hospital the liability issue, we find, is even higher given the mess the inside of the building is in. See last week’s South Peace News for more information.



And the potential $500,000+ policing bill to the town being proposed would be devastating to all High Prairie taxpayers. Too bad Rehn didn’t tell us about that proposal during the election campaign.



It makes me wonder. For over 30 years Lesser Slave Lake was served by Pearl Calahasen and Danielle Larivee. Both were excellent at responding to questions in a timely manner. Never did I have to wait three weeks for a response.



As Rehn’s continued snubbing went on, I decided to call the president of the Lesser Slave Lake United Conservative party, Ken Vanderwell. He was going to look into this matter. I haven’t heard from him in 10 days as of this writing.



So, on Oct. 17, I faxed letters with questions and followed up with phone calls to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Alberta Minister of Health, Tyler Shandro, asking for information. The lady in Kenney’s office asked why I was sending the E-mail to Kenney. Simple, I wrote, “Perhaps Premier Jason Kenney should be made aware of how inaccessible some of his MLAs are.”



I did not expect a response by Oct. 18 but I should get some answers by Oct. 23.



The fact is Rehn has been virtually invisible since his election. We saw him around a lot during the campaign but that’s typical for someone asking for your vote.



I have spoken to two long-time Conservatives who both said they have heard “a lot of complaints” regarding Rehn. Same with some municipal leaders.



It is not too late for Rehn to undo the damage he is causing to himself and his party. He is barely getting his feet wet as an MLA, so to speak. No one has any idea what in the world is happening with Rehn. Perhaps there is a decent reason but until he comes forward we can only guess.



Rehn and the rest of this government need to be reminded of one fact. The previous PC government was thrown out on its ass for being arrogant and irresponsible. If Rehn believes the people will put up with his absenteeism as an MLA for very long, he is likely to be sadly mistaken.