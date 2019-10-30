Investment valued by county, NLC

Big Lakes County presented a $100,000 cheque to Northern Lakes College to sponsor a room in the new High Prairie campus under construction. Standing, left-right, are college board chair Daniel Vandermeulen, college president Ann Everatt and Big Lakes Reeve Richard Simard.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Northern Lakes College received a $100,000 cheque from Big Lakes County to support the new High Prairie campus.



Big Lakes Reeve Richard Simard presented the cheque Oct. 23 at council’s regular meeting to college president Ann Everatt and board chair Daniel Vandermeulen, of High Prairie.



In recognition of the support, a classroom in the new campus will be named the Big Lakes County Trades Classroom.



“Thank you for your contribution,” Vandermeulen said to council.



“Students will get value out of this.”



Simard said the new campus will help students get the skills they need in a fast-changing world.



“We believe that the new Big Lakes County Trades Classroom will prepare generations of tradespeople for the jobs of today and tomorrow.” Simard said.



“Through partnerships with organizations like Northern Lakes College, Big Lakes County is proudly addressing skills shortages, helping to create jobs, and working to remain economically competitive as a region.”



The college values the county partnership.



“We are delighted that Big Lakes County has supported this investment towards the new campus in the community of High Prairie,” Vandermeulen said.



“The facility will allow for future program growth to meet regional employment demands and services to community members.”



Construction of the new campus is on schedule to open in fall 2020.



“It’s exciting to see it take shape and come to life,” Everatt said.



Work to erect the exterior walls was scheduled to start Oct. 28.



The $24 million project is funded by the Government of Alberta’s investment of $21.6 million and $2.4 million committed by the college.



The new High Prairie campus will accommodate up to 225 students, address future growth plans, meet employment demands in the region and increase campus energy efficiency.



The consolidation of the three High Prairie campus sites will also support specialized training in health and trades programs.