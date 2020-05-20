Investigation deems fire ‘accidental’

The charred remains of Strawberry Service Station restaurant near Kinuso after a fire April 20. An investigation has determined the fire to be an accident.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A fire at a local restaurant first deemed to be suspicious is now termed accidental and the investigation closed.



Big Lakes County fire chief David Sturgeon investigated the April 20 blaze which destroyed the Strawberry Service Station building.



“We have wrapped up our investigation into the fire…the cause of the fire is deemed accidental, through the evidence gathered in the investigation we are able to conclude that the fire was not suspicious,” says Sturgeon.



About 40 firefighters from Kinuso, Faust and Joussard of Big Lakes County Fire Services, High Prairie and Lesser Slave Lake Fire Services in Slake Lake responded to the call around 3:42 a.m.



“When I arrived on the scene, the building was fully engulfed,” Sturgeon says.



The business was closed and nobody inside at the time.



“I would like to thank everyone who aided Big Lakes County Fire Services that day,” says Sturgeon.