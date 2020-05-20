Interest in CAO position pleases council

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Let the search begin!



The Town of High Prairie has formed an ad hoc committee to oversee the selection of a new CAO.



Current CAO Brian Martinson is set to retire Aug. 31.



Council has advertised with some interest so far, they heard at their May 12 meeting.



“Quite a few so far,” said Martinson, but not disclosing a number.



“They’re basically coming in daily now.”



Closing date for applications is July 15.



Council formed an ad hoc committee comprised of Mayor Brian Panasiuk, and councillors Donna Deynaka and Brian Gilroy to weed through applications and shortlist.



“We need to get going on hiring a new CAO,” said Panasiuk.



During discussion, council appeared set to appoint only Panasiuk and Deynaka but later decided to add one more.



Ideally, council agreed they would like to hire a new CAO by the end of July or early August to have a transition period before Martinson leaves.



However, Panasiuk advised council that may not be possible because the successful applicant may have to give notice to a former employer, which could take several weeks.



“We don’t have a lot of time,” said Councillor Arlen Quartly.



The committee plans to meet as son as possible.



All of council will be included in final interviews of the shortlisted candidates and making a decision.