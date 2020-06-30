Inspiration – Words without action, empty promises

Pastor Brian Gilroy,

High Prairie Church of the Nazarene

Promises, Promises, Promises!



How many of you are tired of all the broken or meaningless promises that people make to you?



Politicians make election promises they never intend to keep, in order to secure a vote they hope will get them and their party elected. Soon afterward these same politicians develop amnesia. This is not a cheap shot at our current provincial government but the result of living in upwards of five different Canadian provinces within the last 30 years. Politicians at all levels of government are often guilty of this.



Abusive partners and those who have yet to recognize their addictions frequently become apologetic and vow to never to repeat the violent tirade or other psychologically damaging actions.



We hold rallies and fundraisers; we participate in petitions and designate months of the year to highlight certain causes. We even entrench the actions in the law in Canada. We promise to make a difference but then we delegate that responsibility to the other guy.



A teacher of the Law [Jewish religious expert] asked Jesus to tell him what was the greatest commandment in the Law given by God to the Israelites through Moses?



“Jesus replied, ‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbour as yourself.’ All the Law and the prophets hang on these two commandments.”



For many it is easy to try and love the Lord your God with all your heart, soul, and mind. The difficulty comes when we are asked to put the second part into action.



We say that we live by the “Golden Rule” and we try to love our neighbour as ourselves. But this is all rhetoric and hot air [what I wanted to suggest, refers to the broken promises but in reality; the only person to whom this promise is a broken promise is toward God].



I have experienced enough of the corporate world throughout my career to see all the backstabbing; lying; backroom deals and bullying that goes on and all the innocent, diligent workers who have been cast aside or pummelled verbally into submission that I wonder if there are really any people left who could truly say that they love their neighbour as themselves.



If God were to truly honour your intentions and treated you, as you treat others at work or at the store or a sporting event that your children were involved in. What would your life really be like?



We refer to those willing to stand up and make a difference as “whistleblowers”. However, my question is when will the children of God – the Christians – actually stand up and impact the society the way the early church did?



I would like to know: how many of those who go to church and profess to “Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.” [Matthew 22:37] are actually – the bullies; the backroom dealmakers and those who do whatever it takes to destroy the careers of the innocent? All we can be certain of is that God knows, since nothing is hidden from Him and He knows the motivation of each action that we take.



There is a song by “Casting Crowns” called “Courageous” and it promotes the challenge – “We were made to be courageous – We were made to lead the way – We could be the generation – That finally breaks the chains.”



And it questions why we gave up this leadership role, as a child of God, but then it challenges us to make a difference: “We will reignite the passion – That we buried deep inside – May the watchers become warriors – Let the men of God arise – We were made to be courageous – And we’re taking back the fight – We were made to be courageous – And it starts with us tonight.”



Will you be courageous and stand up and expose the bullying or will you allow it to continue and even profit from it?



A person who truly desires to “’Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbour as yourself.’ All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”



A person who truly desires to live for God needs to reflect this in their life.



Are you willing to stand up for God and actually do something or will you be just another person speaking empty promises and promoting broken dreams?