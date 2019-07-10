Inspiration – Where were you when the lights went out?

Pastor Keith Williams,

High Prairie Bethel Baptist Church

A while ago I read a couple of articles I would like to share with you. The first is from Ravi Zacharias, the second is from an Apologetics website.



We often hear that all religions are basically the same or they all lead to the same God, etc. This has bothered me for a long time because it is just not true. Listen to what Zacharias Ravi has to say:



“All religions are not the same. All religions do not point to God. All religions do not say that all religions are the same. At the heart of every religion is an uncompromising commitment to a particular way of defining who God is or is not and accordingly, of defining life’s purpose. Anyone who claims that all religions are the same betrays not only an ignorance of all religions, but also a caricatured view of even the best-known ones. Every religion at its core is exclusive.”



Most people have no idea that all the different religions are exclusive.



“All religions in the world, except Christianity, teach a kind of salvation that requires the individual to perform a level of good works that is mixed with God’s kindness. They hope that this “mixture” of God’s kindness and man’s “good works” will result in the individual being allowed to obtain God’s presence in heaven. But in all these other religions, none have a deliverer – a Messiah – who is God in flesh who did what we could not do. Jesus did what we could not do.



“Jesus has two natures: divine and human. He was divine, so we could offer a sacrifice of divine value to God the Father. Jesus was human so that He could offer sacrifice on behalf of people. Because He is divine, He’s perfect. Because He’s perfect, His sacrifice on the cross was perfect and sufficient to save people from the righteous judgment of God the Father.



“Therefore, Jesus is the only way to be saved. Not only that, there can be no other way to be saved other than by the work of God. After all, we are all sinners, touched by sin in all areas of our lives, and cannot ever be good enough to please God. Not even our sincerity is good enough because sincerity is an appeal to a good quality in the person, which amounts to pride.



“No, we have nothing that we can offer the infinitely holy God. The only one who can satisfy God is God. This is why Jesus, the Second Person of the Trinity, is the only way to be saved.”



Where does all that leave us? Maybe with the old question, “Where were you when the lights went out?”



Answer: “In the dark!”



But we don’t have to be in the dark, we can have hope, forgiveness, freedom and light.



The light of Christ!