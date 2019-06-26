Inspiration – Trinity

Pastor Terry Goerz,

Redeemer Lutheran Church

The early church struggled with defining our God. Scripture plainly teaches that our God is a community, three persons, but one God – God the Father, God the Son and God the Holy Spirit.



There are a number of places in the New Testament where all three persons of the Triune God are present. For example, at Jesus’ baptism we see the man – God Jesus – being baptized, we see God the Holy Spirit descend on him as a dove and God the Father speak from heaven.



Matthew 3: 16,17 – As soon as Jesus was baptized, He went up out of the water. At that moment heaven was opened, and He saw the Spirit of God descending like a dove and lighting on Him. And a voice from heaven said, “This is my Son, whom I love; with Him I am well pleased.”



The early church dealt with a number of heresies that had developed concerning the nature of God by developing three “creeds” over time: the Apostle’s Creed, the Nicene Creed and the Athanasian Creed. These three creeds, particularly the lengthy Athanasian, clearly defined the nature of the Trinity – one God, but three persons.



From these creeds we learn that although no person in the Trinity is before or after another, they all have a role in our salvation. The Father sends the Son into the world, the Son redeems the world, and the Holy Spirit gives that redemption to the world through His gift of faith. The three persons of the one God work together in perfect harmony to bring salvation to us. The salvation that they provide is a unique thing about our faith. Our salvation depends entirely on our Triune God.



Without the salvation the Triune God brings to us, we would all be lost. Each of us sins daily in thought, word, and deed.



Instead of loving God above all things, we love ourselves above all things. Instead of honouring God’s name with our mouths, we bring shame on it, instead of eagerly and joyfully hungering for His word, we despise its teaching. Instead of honouring those in authority, we constantly try to find ways around that authority.



While we may not draw blood, our unkind words and our hateful thoughts have murdered, nevertheless. Without the action of God to save us we all deserve punishment here on earth and forever in hell.



Fortunately, we are not without the salvation the Triune God brings to us. God the Father sent the Son into the world to take on our mortal flesh. God the Son not only took our human flesh to Himself, but He also took up our sin … all of it. The Son of God took our sin to the cross where He and the Father conducted a most terrifying transaction. On the cross God the Father laid on Jesus the sin of the entire world and credited to us Christians the righteousness of His Son Jesus Christ.



It is beyond our understanding that God the Father would pour out his entire wrath for our sin on His beloved Son. The result was so horrible that God the Son cried out from the cross, “My God! My God! Why have your forsaken Me?”



What a terrible punishment that must have been that caused the Son to cry out in that way. How horrible it was for the Father to inflict such pain on His beloved Son in that way. That is the punishment that our Saviour, Jesus Christ, the Son of God, endured for us.



By enduring that punishment for us, the Son of God made absolutely certain that we would never have to be punished as He was. God the Father gives us His grace through the gift of God the Son. With His sacrifice, God the Son earned forgiveness, life, and salvation for every man, woman, and child who has ever lived or ever will live.



That wonderful salvation will do us no good, however, if it is not delivered to us. That is the role of the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit brings God’s gifts to us. The Holy Spirit works through the Word of God to create and sustain faith in us. He does this as we read, hear, and study God’s Word. He also does that through the sacraments of Holy Baptism and communion.



Even people who do not believe have forgiveness set aside for them. It is on lay-away waiting for the day when the Holy Spirit brings their spirits to life and works faith in them. Then they too will experience the love of the Triune God. They too will look forward to the day when they see God face to face in heaven.



Those who reject faith and forgiveness until the day they die will never experience the sweet salvation the Triune God has for us. That salvation will remain unused. They will not receive the benefits of the great love that God has for them.



Instead, they will experience the full, dreadful terror that caused the Son of God to cry out on the cross. They will spend eternity paying for those sins in the Lake of Fire, the second death. They will not spend eternity in the Lake of Fire because God does not love them. They will spend eternity in Lake of Fire because they utterly refused that love. They rejected the only gift that can save them.



We poor sinners who have been blessed with the gift of faith by the Holy Spirit will receive the gifts that only the Triune God can give – the gifts of forgiveness, life, and salvation. We receive those gifts by God the Father gift to us of His beloved Son, by God the Son righteous life and sacrificial death on our behalf, and God the Holy Spirit’s gift of faith.



Blessings!



