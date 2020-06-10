Inspiration – The Holy Spirit and us

Joseph L’Heureux,

Lay Minister

Have you ever wondered why so many singers sing Hank Williams song I Saw the Light?



Do you think they might have seen the Holy Spirit?



We have just celebrated Pentecost Sunday, which is the celebration of the Holy Spirit coming down on the Apostles, 50 days after Jesus’ death or 10 days after His ascension.



In John 20:21-23 we read in one of Jesus’ appearances after He rose from the dead He said to His disciples, “Peace be with you. As the Father has sent Me, I send you.” When He said this, He breathed on them and said to them, “Receive the Holy Spirit, if you forgive the sins of any, they are forgiven them, if you retain the sins of any, they are retained.”



The disciples had walked, followed and lived with Jesus for three years and yet, did not have the Holy Spirit. We are told we receive the Holy Spirit at our confirmation, which we do; however it is like a seed and has not fully blossomed, unless we cultivate a relationship with Jesus.



Jesus told His disciples, “Receive the Holy Spirit” however the Holy Spirit, did not manifest Himself to them until Pentecost Sunday, Which was preceded by: “The sound like the rush of a violent wind, and filled the entire house. Divided tongues, as of fire, appeared among them, and a tongue of fire rested on each of them. All of them were filled with the Holy Spirit and began to speak in other languages, as the Spirit gave them the ability.” [Acts 2:2-4]



On that one occasion we see the Holy Spirit manifest Himself through “a violent wind”, and “tongues of fire” and the “gift of tongues,” speaking in some unknown language.



John the Baptist had said when promoting Jesus: “I baptize you with water; but one who is more powerful than I…He will baptize You with the Holy Spirit and fire.” [Luke 3:16]



John the Baptist recognized Jesus as the “Son of God” when Jesus came to be baptized. He said, ”I saw the Spirit descending on Him in the form of a dove and it remained on Him.” [John 1:32]



Jesus Himself said to Nicodemus, “The wind blows where it chooses, and you do not know where it comes from and where it goes, so is everyone who is born of the Spirit.” [John 3:8]



So far we have seen the Holy Spirit, the third person of the Trinity, who represent the Father and the Son Jesus, in the wind, fire, dove and a foreign language. “Let’s look where He is represented by ‘Light’.



Jesus said, “I am the light of the world. Whoever follows Me will never walk in darkness but will have the light of life.” [John 8:12]



The Gospel of Matthew quotes the prophet Isaiah: “The people who sat in darkness have seen a great light.” Isaiah had prophesied, “I will give you as a light to the nations that my salvation may reach to the end of the earth.” [Isaiah 9:2 49:6 & Matthew 4:16]



So there is a light we can see? Of course, for it is written in John’s Gospel: “All things came into being through Him, and without Him not one thing came into being. What has come into being in Him was life and the light was the light of the world. The light shines in the darkness and the darkness comprehend it not.” [John 1:5]



St. Paul, formerly Saul of Tarsus, who was persecuting Christians, had not understood or seen that light. Let’s look at his testimony. He writes, “While I was on my way to Damascus, about noon, a great light from heaven suddenly shone about me. I fell to the ground and heard a voice saying to me, ‘Saul, Saul, why are you persecuting me? I answered who are you Lord? I am Jesus of Nazareth whom you are persecuting.’ Now those who were with me saw the light but did not hear the voice.” [Acts 22:6-9]



St. Paul was knocked off his high horse.



Hank Williams obviously saw the light, have you seen the light or have you even searched for it?



Jesus said, “Ask, and it will be given you; seek and you shall find; knock, and the door will be opened for you.”



For every one who asks, receives, and everyone who searches, finds, and everyone who knocks, the door will be opened. [Matthew 7:7-8]



God bless and may you see the light.