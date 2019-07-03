Inspiration – The Gospel according to Snowball

Snowball,

Editor’s note: Pastor Arnie Wyllie was at the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene from 2000-14.

A while ago, someone greeted me [Snowball] at Macleods hardware store. She said, “Hi Snowball! You are the most popular dog in High Prayer-ie. Your photo is in the South Peace News more than your staff [the person at the other end of your leash].”



I humbly accepted this praise by wagging my tail and prancing around.



Later, I wondered, “Why am I so popular? Yes, I know that I am pretty cute for a middle-aged lady, but what can a dog possibly contribute to a human institution such as a newspaper? After some reflection and a doggy treat to stimulate my thinking, I came to the conclusion that my contribution was ‘truth.’”



My humans once booked a hotel with a pet room. When they asked the manager if it was OK to bring pets, he said, “Certainly! Dogs are always welcome. It is not the dogs who steal things and wreck the rooms, but the humans.”



We dogs are incapable of lying, or any other sin. I cannot take credit for this, because God created me this way. I was born without sin. I will live my entire life without sin, and I will die without ever sinning.



God did not create me with the capability, or even the desire, to sin. Do you not wish that God created you that way also?



And of course, everyone knows, “all dogs go to heaven!”



You humans do have something that I do not have. You are created in the image of God. God also gave you “free will”. That means that God took a real chance and gave every one of you the choice to love Him or not.



You and I both were born to love God. I do it by instinct, but you have to choose to love God. I really do envy you. I can only ever be a “pet of God”. You can be a “Child of God” – when you choose to do so.



While I am guaranteed to be a pet of God, it is not guaranteed for you humans that you will be a Child of God. You need to know some things and make a choice based on those truths. You need to make a whole-hearted choice to establish and maintain a personal relationship with God, through His Son Jesus Christ.



In fact, God took the first step to initiate the relationship. God sent His Son, Jesus Christ, into the world to show you what He was like. Let me explain by using references from your Bible. Here is my contribution of “truth”.



God loves you and wants you to really live. Your Bible will tell you, “For God loved the world so much that He gave His one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in Him will not perish but have eternal life.” [John 3:16]



God also wants you to have full life. You and I are the world to God.



But, you cannot really live because you have a problem – sin. Sin is disobeying God, and sin separates you from Him. Sin stands in the way of that personal relationship with God.



And while I am off the hook, your Bible says, “Everyone has sinned; we all fall short of God’s glorious standard.” [Romans 3:23]



Sorry! No exceptions!



So, what are you going to do about it? Are you going to buy your way into God’s good graces? You cannot even wag your tail and Give Him the “big puppy-dog-eyed” look. Do you think the good things you have done in your life outweigh the bad things?



None of these efforts will work. As a matter of fact, there is nothing you can do about your sin, by yourself. Only God Himself, can deal with your sin. Your Bible says, “God showed His great love for you, by sending Jesus to die for you, while you are still a sinner.” [Romans 5:8]



God can only deal with your sin when you repent, and ask for His forgiveness for sinning against Him.



I am told that “repent” is not a popular word, because it really means you have to really be sorry for sinning against God and be willing to let God change you. When you do this, you will become a “Child of God” – a sibling of Jesus.



Your Bible says, “When you confess your sins to Him, He is faithful and just to forgive you your sins and to cleanse you from all wickedness.” [1 John 1:9]



I want to see all of you in heaven. When you want to get to heaven, you need to talk to God beforehand, personally. This is what I have heard some people pray:



“Dear God, I know that I am a sinner and I need your forgiveness. I believe that Jesus died for my sins. I want to turn from my sins. I now invite your Son, Jesus, into my heart and my life. I want to trust and follow Jesus as Saviour and Lord. Thank you for loving me and making me your Child. Amen!”



When you have said that prayer, and really meant it, we will meet each other in heaven someday.



Tell other people about your decision and about what God has done for you, so they can also meet with us in heaven.