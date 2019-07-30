Inspiration – The Bread of Life [Part II]

Lay Minister Joseph L’Heureux

I have written on the Bread of Life once before, but bear with me, we shall look at it from a different perspective.



Jesus said, pointing to Himself, “I am the living bread that came down from heaven. Whoever eats of this bread will live forever; and the bread that I will give for the life of the world is my flesh … Those who eat My flesh and drink My blood abide in Me and I in them … I will raise them up on the last day.” [John 6:51-56]



Now these words stand on their own power and authority, “for Jesus was and is the Word, and He is from the beginning.”



Up to this point, I believe we all agree? Now you might say how can He give us His body and blood today.



Well, He is still with us through the fellowship of the Holy Spirit and the presence of the bread or Eucharist in the Tabernacle.



Now this is where the controversy begins, it all comes down to the authority, or what we Catholics call the “Magisterium” or the authority and power given to St. Peter, His disciples and successors. [Matthew 28:18-20]



The Magisterium, is the teaching office of the church, this along with the ‘Traditions’, Jesus passed on to the disciples and the Bible is where the church receives its authority and power. The Magisterium through its authority and power, from Jesus, ordains priests, bishops, cardinals and popes to continue the work of our Lord Jesus Christ, as commissioned in Mathew.



“All authority [and power] in heaven and on earth has been given to Me. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father the Son and the Holy Spirit. And Teaching them all I have commanded you. And remember I am with you always until the consummation of the world.” [Matthew 28:19-20]



This includes the following quote from Matthew, instituting the Lord’s Supper: “While they were eating, Jesus took a loaf of bread, after blessing it He broke it, gave it to the disciples and said, ‘Take, eat; this is my body.’ Then He took a cup, after giving thanks He gave it to them, saying, ‘Drink from it, all of you, for this is my blood of the covenant, which is poured out for many for the forgiveness of sins.’” [Matthew 26:26-28]



Luke says the same adding, “Do this in remembrance of Me.” [Luke 22:19]



In both Luke and Matthew He also said, “I tell you, I will never again drink of this fruit of the vine until that day when I drink it anew with you in the Father’s Kingdom.”



As He still does to this day, St. Paul confirms these instructions again in 1 Corinthians 11:23-26: “For I received from the Lord, What I also handed on to you …” and, 1 Corinthians 10:14-18: “The cup of Blessing that we bless …”



Read these instructions for yourselves. During the Mass the priest repeats these words” “This is my body and this is my blood” over the bread and wine, saying send down your Spirit on these gifts prepared for you that they may become the body and blood of our Lord Jesus Christ. [paraphrased]



This is a very short example of the words of the consecration, like the bread Israel practiced twice daily before the coming of Jesus, it was and is to be a perpetual daily, sacrifice and offering.



Here I think we should take a lesson from the Centurion who requested a healing for his slave, when Jesus responded, he sent friends to say to Jesus: “I am not worthy that you should come under my roof, only speak the word and my servant will be healed.” [Luke 7:3-7]



Note he said, “just speak the word” just as priests are to speak Jesus’ words.



The next line by the centurion even explains authority even better: “For I also a man under authority, with soldiers under me; and I say to one; ‘Go’ and he goes to another, Come and he comes and to my slave ‘do this’ and the slave does it.” [Luke 7:8]



Please note what Jesus said about the centurion.



“I tell you not even in Israel have I found such faith.” [Luke 7:9]



We all should have such faith. I once had a roommate who attended charismatic prayer meetings with joy and dancing who once said to the Lord Jesus, “If your Eucharist is so great how come I get more joy out of prayer meetings.”



Following his next communion, his heart almost burst out of his chest, he was finally convinced and I was re-affirmed.



There are over 70 miracles in the church down through the ages where the consecrated bread has actually turned into ‘flesh and blood’, convincing many doubters.



However Jesus said, “It is the Spirit that gives life, the flesh is useless.”



The spirit entering the bread and blood is life. [John 6:30]



Like the disciples we should all say, “Lord increase our faith.” [Luke 17:5]