Inspiration – Moses’ burning bush

Lay Minister Joseph L’Heureux

The burning bush that our Lord used to get Moses’ attention piqued his curiosity and God was able to begin a conversation and relationship with him. [Exodus 3:1-6]



What strange phenomenon is God or Jesus using with you to develop a personal relationship with you?



The strange phenomenon that Jesus used with His disciples was a fire within each individual. Check out this phrase from Luke’s story on the road to Emmaus: “They had been walking with Jesus but had not recognized Him until the breaking of bread. They said to each other, ‘Were not our hearts burning within us, while He was talking to us on the road, while he was opening the scriptures to us?’” [Luke 24:32]



After my neighbour told me I could know Jesus personally, this sent me to the Scriptures to study His nature. Scriptures like the following began to encourage me further.



“Wisdom has built her house. She has hewn her seven pillars. She has slaughtered her animals, she has mixed her wine, she has also set her table. She has sent out her servant girls, she calls from the highest places in the town. You that are simple turn in here. To those without sense she says, ‘Come eat of my bread and drink of the wine I have mixed. Lay aside immaturity, and live, and walk in the way of insight.’” [Proverbs 9:1-6]



Now, with that kind of invitation, who can resist? Just pick up the Bible and pray, asking for help to understand and see where our Lord wants to take you.



You may even come across a prayer such as this one: “Lord, open my eyes that I may behold the wondrous things of your law, I live as an alien in the land, do not hide Your commandments from me.”



Or, “Let me hear thy loving kindness in the morning, for in You I put my trust. Teach me in the way I should walk, for to you I have lifted up my soul.” [Proverbs 119: 18-19 and 143:8]



You see, the Scriptures have all the answers to our searching souls, if we would but look in that Holy Book and pray with it.



If you are truly blessed you might come across this one: “You search the Scriptures because you think in them you have eternal life; and it is they that testify of ‘me’ or ‘on my behalf.’” [John 5:39]



Here you might discover that the “me” or “my behalf” is actually Jesus within you and not someone way back there in history, not just a burning bush or that burning sensation in their hearts, that the disciples on the road to Emmaus were talking about.



Since our Lord Jesus is interested in having a relationship with you or all His people, He just might be using the neighbour next door, a disease in someone close to you or even in yourself, or maybe a death close to you or some strange co-incidence or what l like to call a God incidence, to get our attention.”



In Jesus’ own words, “I came to bring fire to the earth and how I wish it were already kindled.” [Luke 12:49] and John the Baptist said, “I baptize you with water for repentance … but one who is coming after me [Jesus]. He will baptize you with the Holy Spirit and fire.” [Matthew 3:11]



To continue, John the Baptist also said, “His winnowing fork is in His hand and He will clear His threshing floor and will gather His wheat into the granary; but the chaff He will burn with unquenchable fire.” [Matthew 3:12]



Now we have a choice that unquenchable fire or the gentle fire of His love, that same fire that came down on the apostles at Pentecost in the form of tongues of fire. [Acts 2:3]



God Bless.



