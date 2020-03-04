Inspiration – Hope is eternal

Dan Cooper,

President, High Prairie Branch,

Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Recently, we lost our dear niece, Hope, to a tragic accident. As we have dealt with the grief and pain of her sudden passing, her name has been present in thought and word everyday. What a fitting name she had!



Hope is the belief in good things to come.



Hope is an optimistic state of mind based on an expectation of positive outcomes with respect to circumstances in your life or the world in general.



Hope is the confident expectation of and longing for promised blessings of righteousness.



Hope is the anticipation of eternal life through faith in Jesus Christ.



Hope is what gets us through crises of life.



Over the past two weeks I have come to fully understand that “The word hope is sometimes misunderstood. In our everyday language, the word often has a hint of uncertainty. For example, we may say that we hope for a change in the weather or a visit from a friend. In the language of the gospel, however, the word hope is sure, unwavering, and active.” – (https://www.churchofjesuschrist.org/study/manual/gospel-topics/hope?lang=eng)



When trials come – and they come to us all – it takes a definite act of faith to hope that things will work out in the end. Hope is taking our belief and faith in the Saviour and putting it into action. It is going forward with life trusting we have a loving Heavenly Father who knows us and the path ahead, and that it will be for our good.



As we strive to live what we believe, we begin to “abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.” (Romans 15:13)



We trust God’s promise that we “shall receive [our] reward, even peace in this world, and eternal life in the world to come.” [Doctrine and Covenants 59:23]



We rejoice in the knowledge that eternal life will be spent with our dear loved ones. With faith we hope in the day when we will see again those who have gone on before us. We endure the pains of this life with a sure belief that one day all will be made right.



I found an acronym for Hope’s name on Instagram one day: HOPE – Hold On, Pain Ends.



And it will. Jesus Christ, through His atonement and resurrection, will one day wipe away all tears. Hope is the gift He gives us now to know there is always sunshine after the rain.



Next week: Retired Christian Centre Pastor Pat Duffin.