Inspiration – Hear Him, be rewarded

Dan Cooper

President, High Prairie Branch,

Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Knowing God is our loving Heavenly Father helps us understand He still wants to communicate with each of us – His children.



This is also known as personal revelation, and each of us is entitled to be guided in our own lives and in our own responsibilities. The way to ask for this guidance is through prayer, and God will answer through His spirit.



In tumultuous times such as these, it is more important than ever to learn to recognize when the Spirit is speaking to each of us.



The voice of the Spirit can be heard in a variety of ways. It is different for each of us because we are all individual and unique children of God. He knows best how to speak and have us hear Him. His voice can be heard as a warm feeling of peace. It may be in the beauty of nature. It might be through service received from another. His voice may be recognized in our family gatherings or visits with friends. You may even hear it as a distinct voice in your mind or whisper to your heart.



It is imperative that each of us comes to understand when God is speaking to us. Speaking during these times of great uncertainty, Russell M. Nelson asked listeners to “refine our ability to recognize the whisperings of the Holy Ghost”, then added, “it has never been more imperative to know how the Spirit speaks to you than right now.”



God is aware of each of our unique circumstances. As our Father and Creator He knows us better than anyone else. He knows how to guide and direct us to joyful outcomes.



If we learn to listen, He will help us navigate the chatter of voices pulling us in a myriad of directions. In times of unrest such as our current day we may feel hopeless and confused. We may not know how to proceed or who to believe.



The words of Dale R. Renlund can bring us comfort and an eternal perspective. He said, “We actually know what the ultimate outcome is — that we can live in a state of never-ending happiness with our Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ and our families…We know that God loves us, we know that we can trust Him, and that He will have our best interests at heart.”



I encourage each of you to reflect on how God speaks to you. Record impressions, thoughts and feelings that come to you. Act on them. Then marvel and express gratitude for the blessings that will come into your life as you maintain a lifelong communication with your Father in Heaven. He will not leave you comfortless, we need not be afraid. He will guide us home.



