Inspiration – Christmas! It is where our hope and future lies!

Lay Minister Joseph L’Heureux

Here we are in the month of December again, when we celebrate the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ, to earth to dwell among us as our God, our Creator, Saviour, and let’s not forget our Sanctifier.



This month we will overspend to get our children and family members gifts for Christmas and many of us will not even consider what the real meaning of Christmas should be nor celebrate its meaning.



Let’s consider that the Lord Jesus Christ’s coming to earth was the greatest gift ever given to mankind. Why?



First of all, He came in the form of a baby, just like us, with the same vulnerability to danger as we are, became an immigrant and a wanderer looking for a safe home, just like many today.



His real purpose was to show us how to live holy lives, though He knew that very, very few of us would accomplish it. Knowing that we would stumble and fall He came to rectify this problem.



Again, we say how?



Knowing that only a perfect sacrifice would be acceptable, for our salvation, He offered His life on the cross to wash away all our sins. This was what His Father, the creator of mankind, asked of Him.



Whether we are Hebrew or Greek, Arab, white, brown, red, black or yellow “there is no other name under heaven by which we can be saved.” His name is Lord Jesus Christ. This is where we all find salvation. [Acts 4:12]



“Everyone who calls on His name, the Lord Jesus Christ will be saved.” [Act 2:21]



This is His promise as written in the book of life, the Bible.



Again, His instructions to His disciples were: “Go and make Disciples of all nations and proclaim the good News.”



“The one who believes and is baptized will be saved; but the one who does not believe will be condemned.” [Mark 16:15-16]



Now this seems pretty rigid, to many of us, and narrow-minded but let’s remember, there is only One God, the Lord Jesus Christ, Creator, Saviour and Sanctifier, what else could He say.



The book of Jude, Our Lord Jesus Christ warns us, “For certain intruders have stolen in among you, people who long ago were designated for this condemnation as ungodly, who pervert the grace of God into licentiousness and deny our only Master and Lord Jesus Christ.” [Jude 4]



He also warns us to forgive one another in His prayer to the Father, “Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive our trespasser.”



Then He goes on to elaborate, “For if you forgive others their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you: But if you do not forgive others, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.” [Matthew 6:9-13 & 6:14-15]



Forgiveness also means no bearing of grudges on another’s behalf.



This is probably the biggest sin of our times the lack of forgiveness, towards terrorist, residential schools and it is passed on from generation to generation keeping us from this beautiful gift of Christmas.



The power to forgive comes only from our Lord Jesus Christ Himself, it is a grace that we all need and we must learn to ask for it. This power is the power of Christmas.



“For those who received Him, who believed in His name, [The Lord Jesus], He gives power to become children of God, who were born, not of blood or of the will of man but of God.” [John 1:12-13]



This is the gift of Christmas, the Christ of our hope, let us pass it on to our children and bring them to the belief and baptism of our Lord Jesus Christ.



May God bless you all with His gift of faith!