Inspiration – Behold! A promise of hope!

Joseph L’Heureux,

Lay Minister

Is anyone experiencing anxiety?



Or, just feeling like a bear coming out of hibernation?



Of course, we all are concerned about this pandemic. At the time of this writing, we have 61 dead and just over 3,000 sick in Alberta.



However there is hope: 1,273 have recovered as of April 21.



When you look at the numbers around the world in other countries, we are blessed.



For continued assurances let’s take hope from the following Scriptures.



The Bible promises us through Psalm 91: “You who live in the shelter of the most high, who abide in the shadow of the Almighty, will say to the Lord, ‘My refuge my God in whom I trust.’ For He will deliver you from the snare of the fowler and from the deadly pestilence; He will cover you with His pinions and under His wings you will find refuge; ‘You will not fear the terror of the night…or the pestilence that stalks in the night.’” [Psalms 92: 1-4 and 5-6]



Now that’s a pretty nice promise if you happen to be solid in your faith; however, for those of us who have fallen away, there is a recourse: John the Baptist told us in Jesus’ time and Mother Mary repeats in our time, “Repent and believe in the Gospel” ie the Good News.



Just as Moses led the Israelites out of Egypt, or slavery to the Promised Land, Mother Mary has been asking us to pray, pray, pray and fast these last 39 years in Medjugorje. Just as she warned us at Fatima back in 1917 before the Spanish Flu that killed millions of people [we are told somewhere from 20-50 million, no one seems to know for sure].



The book of Hosea says, “Thus says the Lord: in their affliction, they shall look for Me: ‘Come, let us return to the Lord, for it is He who rent us; He has struck us, but He will bind our wounds. He will revive us after two days; on the third day He will raise us up, to live in His presence.’” [5:15b-16-2]



An example of Jesus calming a storm is in the Gospel of Mark: “A great windstorm arose [when they were crossing the sea of Galilee], the boat was getting swamped. But Jesus was in the stern asleep, on a cushion, and they woke Him up and said to Him, ‘Teacher, do you not care that we are perishing?’”



You see, they did not yet know He was the Lord, they called Him teacher.



“He woke up and rebuked the wind, and said to the sea, ‘Peace and be still.’ Then the wind ceased and there was a dead calm.” Then He said to them, Why are you afraid? Have you no faith?” [Mark 4:37-40]



We have all experienced prayer of this kind having a calming effect; however, we too soon forget.



Let’s go back a few years in our lifetime when mad cow disease hit this country, I seem to recall people getting together to pray and others calling family members or neighbours to remind them how to say the “Our Father…and the Hail Mary.



It worked did it not?



Of course it did, but quite often we forget soon afterwards, that faithfulness to the Commandments has a lasting effect.



A few years back Father Black, a priest and exorcist, said, “One day we will have no masses to attend. Why? Because the church will have to go underground,”



Where are we today?



Let’s take a little advice from Pope Francis and St. Peter: “Humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, so that He may exalt you in due time. Cast all your anxiety on Him, because He cares for you and longs for you”, more than you for Him. [1st Peter 5:6-7]



As Christians we should be praying for one another and praying this plague will make us a holier nation.



Let us pray!



“Our Father, who art in Heaven, thy Kingdom come, thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven, Give us this day our Holy Bread and forgive us our trespasses was we forgive those trespass against us…”



Or just, “Jesus, I trust in You!”



God Bless and may the peace of our Lord Jesus be with you.