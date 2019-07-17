Inspiration – Are you denying Christ when you do not share the Gospel?

Pastor Brian Gilroy,

High Prairie Church of the Nazarene

Are you denying Christ when you do not share the Gospel?



The lifesaving, lifegiving words of truth that “Salvation is found in no one else, for there is no other name under heaven given to mankind by which we must be saved.” [Acts 4:12]



Is it loving to withhold the grace of God from someone? When you know that the person you love is living a life without hope or peace? When you know the person you love has never experienced the unconditional love and forgiveness of God – the grace offered to each of us as a result of the sacrificial death of Jesus Christ, the Son of God – Our Messiah, on the cross of Calvary to pay the price for the sins that each one of us has committed?



Would you just stand by if you saw a person drowning in Lesser Slave Lake when you knew you could save them?



Would you just stand by when you saw someone dying from an overdose when you could save them by calling 9-1-1?



Would you just stand by and ignore a person trapped in a burning vehicle that had just been in an accident or a person injured in a farming accident who was calling out for help when you could do something about it?



There are stories told, that the lifeboats of the Titanic had room for more but when they heard the cries of the perishing many of the lifeboats just rowed away ignoring the cries of those perishing in the icy waters. Would you deny someone the life giving, lifesaving assistance that they might need?



Yet, on a spiritual level, we do this each day when we do not share the truth that “… it is by grace you have been saved, through faith — and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God — not by works, so that no one can boast.” [Ephesians 2:8,9]



What is worse is the possibility we are actually denying Christ by refusing to share the Gospel with those who are living a daily life separated from God. A life that is lived on one’s own terms, a life with no thought of how to reconcile with God or caring about the need or consequences of not reconciling with God. A life that cares not that Jesus Christ paid for all our rebellion.



The Bible tells us Jesus said, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me.”



An exclusive claim that is validated by His sacrificial death and resurrection from the dead on the third day in fulfillment of the Old Testament prophecies and Jesus’ own prophecy in the Gospels.



We also, know that “the wages of sin is death but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.” [Romans 6:23] and that all our good deeds regardless of well meaning or godly, will not please God for “all of us have become like one who is unclean, and all our righteous acts are like filthy rags; we all shrivel up like a leaf, and like the wind our sins sweep us away.” [Isaiah 64:6]



Add to this the Lord Jesus words that, “Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” [Matthew 28:19,20]



“But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes on you; and you will be My witnesses in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.” [Acts 1:8]



And, “Whoever acknowledges Me before others, I will also acknowledge before My Father in heaven. But whoever disowns me before others, I will disown before My Father in heaven.’ [Matthew 10:32-34]



Will you answer the call to save those who are living and dying without the grace of God being presented to them?



Or will you disown Christ and deny God’s saving grace from those who need it?



Next week: Dan Cooper, president of the High Prairie Branch, Mormon Church.