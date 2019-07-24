Inspiration – A masterpiece to be created

Dan Cooper,

President, High Prairie Branch,

Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Summer is here again, and with the beautiful weather comes time to enjoy the wonders of nature.



Sitting outside I find myself admiring everything God created to make our time on this earth more enjoyable: trees, grass, flowers, garden plants, birds, insects, animals, the wide blue sky – the list could go on and on and be as varied as the multiple landscapes we find ourselves in.



God is the great Creator, the master architect. As His children we each have within us a divine spark. Our spiritual heritage grants us the ability to also create.



Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf said of our ability to create:



“No matter our talents, education, backgrounds, or abilities, we each have an inherent wish to create something that did not exist before. Everyone can create. You don’t need money, position, or influence in order to create something of substance or beauty. You might say I’m not the creative type. If that is how you feel, think again, and remember that you are spirit daughters of the most creative being in the universe. Isn’t it remarkable to think that your very spirits are fashioned by an endlessly creative and eternally compassionate God? Think about it. Your spirit body is a masterpiece, created with a beauty, function, and capacity beyond imagination.”



Each of us will find our own way to create something new which improves the world around us. You may draw, write, sing, dance, cook, build materials [or friendships!].



This list can also go on and be as varied as each unique child of God on earth.



This summer, as you enjoy the beauties of nature around you, remember the great Creator and let Him guide you to create your own masterpiece.