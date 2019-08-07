Inspiration – 12 Steps of Recovery and the Bible: Part III

Pastor Pat Duffin,

High Prairie Christian Centre

In my previous article I discussed the difficulty coming to terms with the reality of addiction and surrendering to the truth, at least to the extent that a life-controlling and life-threatening problem exists.



Admitting you are powerless to help yourself is a devastating and deeply humbling experience. Some would even concede it is a ‘humiliating’ experience. As harsh as that truth is, and as hard as it is to admit, nothing can change for the better until the alcoholic/addict has hit that bottom, the end of ego and ‘self’.



The good news is, “You don’t have to take the garbage truck all the way to the dump before you get off.” The sad news is many do take the trip all the way to its life destroying conclusion because they could not or would not get honest with themselves and with others.



What I am about to say will potentially be offensive to some addicts. One of the greatest gifts I received from A.A. was the concept of keeping an open mind so I could profit from what others share. I had to “lay aside prejudice, even against organized religion.” [page 49]



If what I share is not for you, at least put it in your pocket and keep it for a future day when it may be of use to you.



In the Second Step of Recovery, hope ignites a faint glimmer in the addicted heart. Whereas, in the First Step we discover, or at least concede we are powerless, hopeless, and defeated. We begin to seek a new way that does not depend on our own strength or effort.



First, we “come”. Gradually a new consciousness dawns and we “come to”. Finally, we “come to believe that a Power greater than ourselves could restore us to sanity.” It is a process. [page 60 and page 569) Uncertainly, and awkwardly, we begin to grope blindly toward something that offers us hope.



For many the unfamiliar concept of a benevolent power existing outside and beyond ourselves is a big stretch. That this power might be able to restore us from the insanity into which we had descended seems alien and a bridge too far. That this power could be a loving personality who is not only able to restore us but would want to restore us takes a long time to accept.



So, relax. Give yourself some time and work toward developing an open mind. There are several incremental steps as we emerge out of unbelief and into the light of spiritual possibilities.



For the rebellious addict, looking to God for help is anathema.



“I would rather die than believe in God, let alone beg for His help!”



OK! Have it your way. How’s it been working for you so far … this self-directed life? The Big Book of Alcoholics Anonymous, which pioneered the 12 Steps of Recovery, describes the root of our problem as selfishness and the alcoholic [addict] as “self-will run riot.” [page 62] That’s a perfect description of the chaos we have brought into our own lives and the lives of those we love and who love us.



To be honest, there isn’t anyone else who has the power to restore us to sanity. Yes, there are other programs than can help alcoholics or addicts get dry or straight. But there is a big difference between being dry and being sober.



And there is a huge difference between being normal and being well!



“When the spiritual malady is overcome, we straighten out mentally and physically.” [page 64]



I have heard many an angry rebel say, “So far as I am concerned, that chair over there is my higher power.”



If you say so. I sort of believe you. But that’s a mighty powerless position in which to place yourself.



Consider the logic. Somebody made that ‘thing’ you claim as your higher power – whatever that ‘thing’ is that you claim. That means the ‘thing’ is less than the one who created it. And you are going to claim that invented ‘thing’ [e.g. programs, methods, theories] as the power that you will rely on for your sobriety and restoration?



The power that resides in that chair will take you about as far as a gas tank full of dirt. Friend, not even good luck, is going to help you until you find a different perspective.



You don’t have to accept what I am saying. You are free to choose your own way if you want. I am simply offering you the benefit of my experience, strength and hope.



If you want what I have [ever increasing sobriety, mental, emotional and spiritual wellness, and are “willing to go to any length to get it” [page 58]; I will say to you, I have been a daily practitioner of the 12 Steps of Recovery for 41 fantastic and ever increasingly wonderful years. I live the life [page 83], and I reap the rewards the steps offer anyone who will honestly give themselves to this simple search for God’s presence in their life. [page 57]



Therefore, after unbelief, getting over our rebellion is the next incremental step. This can take quite a while if our resistance is strong. We can be stubborn, and the self-life is hard to lay down.



Many addicts never really get past this point. They keep looking for power in empty places like sex, drugs, rock and roll, relationships, therapies, ever changing jobs and living circumstances, and even other addictions in their futile search to find help in anything but a spiritual way of living.



Some try to wiggle out by using philosophy or psychology. These things have a place and can be helpful, even supportive. But those who want restoration, those who want healing, those who want to be completely whole are looking for a transforming ‘power’ – a power outside of and greater than ‘self’ and which lends us the strength we do not possess.



We have already tried taking the ‘wagon’, positive thinking, employing ‘bootstrap’ self-help methods, and half-heartedly dabbling with the recovery program, but these “half measures availed us nothing.”



In Step 2 we come to the turning point.



“We ask His protection and care with complete abandon.” [age 59)



If you are not yet ready, just keep coming. Keep listening. Keep learning. Keep an open mind. Become a true student of the 12 Steps. If you do, you will eventually get there.



Next week: Pastor Terry Goerz.