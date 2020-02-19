Inspection bills may be part of town’s future

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

More services may soon be downloaded onto Alberta municipalities.



Town of High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski reported the news at council’s Feb. 11 meting.



“A lot of things [are being] offloaded to municipalities,” he said.



“Not good for us,” he wrote in his report.



An example Cisaroski cited is that fire inspections will no longer be conducted by the Alberta Fire Commissioners Office, and that council would have to pay for them in the future.



“Not public knowledge but major changes coming from our government regarding [Fire Commissioners Office],” wrote Cisaroski.



However, such a plan is only rumour and not yet written in stone.