Inquisitive minds tackle problems head-on

PRJH students shine in school’s annual science fair

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A remedy for rough roads was presented as one of the projects at a junior high school science fair in High Prairie.



Better Roads for Alberta by Ilona Drefs was one of the projects at the Prairie River Junior High School Science Fair on Feb. 13.



“The highways here are atrocious in many places,” Drefs says.



“I wanted to find out ways to improve the roads.”



She found that roads are strong with epoxy, rather than asphalt.



“This experiment was actually very successful in that the theory of epoxy can replace asphalt now has somewhat a ratio of aggregates to epoxy that makes the road surface super strong,” Drefs says in her conclusion.



The Grade 8 student wants to see the study carried on to a higher level, such as the provincial government.



“My hope with this project is that it may steer someone in the proper direction to improve the roads in Alberta in my lifetime,” Drefs says.



“It is an economic necessity to find something that is environmentally sensitive and structurally flexible with long-term stability.”



She says her experiment led to several questions.



“What is the Alberta government doing to support research on improving our roadways?”



“Why have we not focused on finding a safer more-durable-in-our-conditions road material that would minimize many road-quality-related crashes?”



“Why do we just keep repairing and repairing our roads when we had the technology to make better roads years ago?”



The fair featured a variety of projects by 44 students in Grade 8, science teacher Neil Pereira says.



Awards will be announced and presented at a school assembly Feb. 28.



Top students will qualify for the Peace Regional Science Fair set for March 19-20 in Peace River.



Two other projects were very intriguing.



Nolan Jong researched the health effects of youth looking at their screens on computers and electronic devices.



Teenager Gone Mad was the title of his project.



“I wanted to do the project to see how screen time affects people,” says Jong, a Grade 8 student.



“Too much screen time can impair brain structure and function.



“It can cause obesity, insomnia, mood swings and even problems at school.”



He says too much screen time also take away time from being with family and friends and physical activity.



Jong advises people to minimize their screen time to two hours a day.



Jacey Kozak explored the effects of music and physical activity in her project titled Music and Athleticism.



“I did this project because I like to do physical activity and I wanted to find ways to improve it,” says Kozak, a Grade 8 student.



“Lots of people listen to music when they work out and I wanted to find out how that helps.”



She found music has many benefits for people in various activities.



“A prime example is that music makes their running faster and how many arm curls they accomplished,” Kozak says.



She concludes that music enhanced all areas of performance.



Results will be released Feb. 28.