Indigenous camp bows out

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An Indigenous tipi camp will not be part of the 59th annual High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo set for July 30-31.



A tipi camp returned last year as a vision of longtime rodeo supporter Frank Pratt.



“It was Frank’s 92nd birthday wish last year,” says Tammy Kaleta, longtime Elks and rodeo volunteer.



She says the feature could be planned and return next year.



“Hopefully, we can have the camp back for the 60th annual rodeo,” Kaleta says.



The Treaty 8 Tipi Camp presented local communities with seven tipis in the northeast corner of the rodeo site.



Pratt said during an interview last year the camp was similar to those about 50 years ago at the rodeo.



“It was my dream to bring the First Nations back,” Pratt says.



He remembers in the early years of rodeo, even before the Elks Pro Rodeo, that teams of First Nations people travelled by wagon from far and camp on the rodeo grounds about one week before the event.



Organizers of the 2018 camp were delighted and honoured to be part of the rodeo again.



People from Driftpile, Sucker Creek, Whitefish and Atikameg participated last year.