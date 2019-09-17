Important changes to the 2019 hunting regulations

Courtesy Alberta

Environment & Parks

For the 2019 hunting season Alberta Environment and Parks has implemented regulation requiring mandatory harvest and effort reporting on all special hunting licenses purchased.



It will soon be easier to complete Harvest and Effort reporting! You can either sign into your AlbertaRelm account or starting this fall, download the convenient AlbertaRelm App!



Hunters are not eligible to hold a resident hunting license in Alberta while holding a resident hunting license in another jurisdiction.



Replacement tag fees have been raised to $11.00 per license.



The minimum age to hunt game birds in Alberta has been reduced to 10 year olds.



A person who kills or finds wildlife fitted with a tracking or monitoring device must submit a report to Fish and Wildlife. Please contact your local Fish and Wildlife office.

Big game



Antlered Mule Deer in WMU 432 will require a Special License.



Antlerless Mule Deer season in WMUs 318, 324 and 326 have been closed.



Antlerless Moose season in WMUs 318 and 324 have been closed.



Non-trophy Sheep season in WMU 430 A has been closed. A Non-trophy Sheep season in WMU 418 C has been opened.



Antlered Elk in WMUs 426, 432 and 434 will require a Special License.



The Antlered Elk season dates have changed in WMUs 326, 328, 330 and 429. The Archery-only season is September 1 – October 31 and the General (rifle) season is November 1 – 30.



The Antlerless White-tailed deer season dates have changed in WMUs 326, 328, 330 and 429. The Archery-only season is September 1 – October 31 and the General (rifle) season is November 1 – 30.



Black bear season dates have been changed in multiple WMUs. A youth license for black bear has been created.



When registering a bighorn sheep, the hunter must deliver the complete unaltered skull with horns, eyes intact and the cape and lower jaw removed to a designated Fish and Wildlife office. Please call ahead to arrange an appointment to complete the registration process.



It is now mandatory to submit heads from deer harvested in WMUs 128, 140, 244 and 226 for CWD testing. It is also mandatory to submit heads from harvested mule deer in WMUs 130, 132, 134 and 136 for CWD testing.

Proposed change



Alberta Environment and Parks is considering the following change for 2020. Beginning in spring of 2020, hunters must purchase a Wildlife Certificate prior to applying for a special license draw.