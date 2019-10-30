Impaired driver jailed, suspended 2 years

H.P. court docket

Oct. 21, 2019

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A Driftpile man will spend another six months behind bars after pleading guilty to several driving charges.

Fred Wesley Giroux, 29, was handed a global sentence of 210 days for driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg, and for theft of a motor vehicle when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Oct. 21.

Giroux recorded a breath sample of 140 mg when he was stopped by High Prairie RCMP, said Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson.

To make matters worse Giroux, who appeared from the Peace River Correctional Centre on CCTV, was driving a vehicle stolen from Spirit River.

In addition to the fine, Giroux was also suspended from driving for two years.

“He has two prior impaired driving convictions since 2015,” Hudson said.

During sentencing, Judge D.R. Shynkar supported a joint submission from Giroux’s lawyer, Derek Renzini, and the Crown.

Giroux was credited with 24 days already served.



– – – – – – – – –



Darryl Bellerose, 51, of Driftpile, was fined $2,000 after pleading guilty to failing or refusing to provide a breath sample to police.

“He passed out while driving an ATV,” Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

“He collided with another ATV.”

Bellerose was injured and transported to the High Prairie Health Complex for treatment.

“He was not wearing a helmet,” the Crown said.

“Fortunately, nobody on the other ATV was injured,” he added.

Judge D.R. Shynkar agreed with the joint submission from the Crown and Bellerose’s lawyer, Derek Renzini.

“I accept the guilty plea on the first court appearance,” Judge Shynkar noted.

Bellerose admitted he has a problem with alcohol.

“He overindulges,” Renzini said.



– – – – – – – – –



Vincent Tallman, 50, of Whitefish, was handed a conditional sentence order of 60 days for mischief with damage under $5,000.

Court heard Tallman broke a vehicle windshield and made dents on the hood, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

“He would be on house arrest,” his lawyer, Derek Renzini, said.

Tallman will serve the first 30 days of his sentence in his home seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

During the final 30 days, he will allowed to leave his home except for a curfew from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Tallman was also fined $200 each for three counts of failing to appear in court and for failing to comply with an undertaking. The charges arose after Tallman breached a court order to abstain from consuming alcohol.



– – – – – – – – –



Harley Jay Auger, of Grouard, was sentenced to probation for one year after pleading guilty to operating a motor vehicle without a licence.

The charge arose after she was stopped by High Prairie RCMP, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

Hudson recommended probation instead of asking for the normal sentence, which is 30 days in prison.

“I’m giving you a break today,” he said.

“If she is caught driving while suspended, I will recommend 60 days in jail,” Hudson added.

Auger was suspended a further one year starting Oct. 20, mandatory under law.

Judge D.R. Shynkar told Auger that the sentencing in lighter than usual.

“For you, it’s better than 30 days in jail,” he said.

Auger was also ordered by the judge to complete a driver improvement program.



– – – – – – – – –



A blood alcohol reading of over twice the legal limit netted Dean Matthew Houle a $2,000 fine after he pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

Court heard Houle recorded a breath sample of 180 mg after he was stopped by High Prairie RCMP on the East Prairie Road, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

“He was driving a quad,” Hudson said.

In addition to the fine, Houle was also suspended from driving for one year.

“He says he takes [full] responsibility,” said Cheryl Kachuk, criminal court worker for the Native Counselling Services of Alberta.



– – – – – – – – –



Judy Anne Stuart was fined $1,000 after pleading guilty to impaired driving.

The charge arose after Stuart recorded a breath sample of 130 mg after she was stopped by High Prairie RCMP, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

Stuart was also suspended from driving for one year.



– – – – – – – – –



Floyd J. McDermott, 31, of High Prairie, was fined $500 each on charges of obstructing a peace officer, breaching conditions, and failing to comply with an undertaking.

McDermott’s troubles began when he gave false information about his identity to High Prairie RCMP after they stopped him driving a vehicle, Crown prosecutor Terrance Hudson said.

“He gave them somebody else’s name.”

McDermott also breached court orders to have no contact with a named person and to abstain from drinking alcohol, the Crown added.

Duty counsel Harry Jong explained why McDermott gave a different name.

“He was scared of the police,” Jong said.

“He didn’t want to go to jail, he knew he was on warrants.”



– – – – – – – – –



Carmel Rita Auger was sentenced to seven days in jail for failing to appear in court for a trial in commissioners’ court for a traffic ticket.

Auger was also fined $300 and $200 each for two separate counts of failing to appear in court for docket days.

Auger appeared in from the Fort Saskatchewan Correctional Centre on CCTV.



– – – – – – – – –



Neeralta Manufacturing was fined $5,000 after pleading guilty to failing to comply with commercial vehicle highway regulations.

A driver was stopped about 15 km east of High Prairie on Highway 2 and did not maintain a daily log of travels, federal Crown prosecutor Cameron McCoy told court.

The maximum fine is $25,000 he said.

Judge D.R. Shynkar agreed to the joint submission by the federal Crown and Neeralta’s lawyer, Harry Jong.