Impaired driver given his walking papers

H.P. court docket

Feb. 3, 2020

Judge R.B. Marceau

A young man charged with impaired driving twice within a few months is off the road for two years.

Donavin Jade La- boucan, 24, of Cadotte Lake, was fined $3,900 after appearing and pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court Feb. 3 to drunk driving.

Specifically, he was fined $1,500 each on two counts of driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg plus a $450 victim fine surcharge on each.

As a result Laboucan is also suspended from driving for one year on each count consecutively.

“I’ve learned my lesson,” said Laboucan, who appeared from Peace River Correctional Centre on CCTV.

“I don’t want to do that again.”

Laboucan recorded a breath sample of 150 mg after he was stopped Aug. 1, 2019 in Red Earth Creek by Red Earth RCMP, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

Laboucan blew 120 mg during the second incident on Oct. 28, 2019, the Crown added.

Laboucan was also fined $500 after pleading guilty to obstructing a peace officer during the first incident.

“He provided a false name to police,” Eta-Ndu said.

He was also fined $200 for failing to appear in court.

Judge R.B. Marceau accepted a joint submission for sentencing by the Crown and duty counsel Harry Jong.

Jong said Laboucan is taking a lifestyle course.

“He says he doesn’t want to come back to court.”



* * * * * * *



Timothy J. Cuthbert, 26, of East Prairie, was fined $2,000 after pleading guilty to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg.

He recorded a breath sample of 210 mg when stopped by police, Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu said.

“There are times when good people do dumb things,” Judge R.B. Marceau noted.

Cuthbert was in the driver’s seat in the traffic stop, duty counsel Harry Jong said.

“He went drinking with a buddy and they were both intoxicated,” he added.

Court heard the other man was driving and drove the vehicle into a field and got stuck. Cuthbert then took over in the driver’s seat.

“He was in the process of getting out of the field when police arrived,” Jong said.

Cuthbert then tried to flee from police.

“He got right out of the driver’s seat,” Eta-Ndu said.

“He was staggering and kept walking.”

The officer detected an odour of liquor on his breath, the Crown added.