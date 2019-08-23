Ideas welcome to improve healthcare service

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Citizens are invited to offer ideas to improve Alberta Health Services as part of a review under the new provincial government.



A review of AHS will help find ways to improve the health system and access to services for Albertans, states a news release Aug. 8.



“We promised Albertans a thorough review of AHS, the first since the organization was created 10 years ago,” Health Minister Tyler Shandro says.



“We’re delivering on that promise.”



The new United Conservative Party government pledge to improve services during the election campaign in spring 2019.



“I encourage Albertans to visit Alberta Health Services review and provide their ideas on how AHS can reduce costs and improve health services,” Shandro says.



On the web page, Albertans will find information about AHS, the purpose of the review and how they can provide comments.



“I look forward to their feedback and suggestions as we strive to strengthen the health system and deliver better access and better results overall,” Shandro says.



Government strives to lower costs and stress on the health system.



“Any savings that are found as a result of the review will be reinvested into the health system,” Shandro says.



“All input will be reviewed and considered.



A report is scheduled to be submitted to the government by Dec. 31.



“We are committed to releasing the final report publicly,” Shandro says.



The public, AHS staff, physicians and other health experts will be consulted as part of the review process.



The review will identify potential ways AHS can reduce costs and improve performance by:

-Examining AHS management structure, organization and administration;

-Evaluating AHS programs, services and policies;

-Comparing AHS to other province’s health systems and best practices;

-Gathering comments from employees, physicians and the public.

AHS supports the review.



“We look forward to working with government on this review,” says Dr. Verna Yiu, AHS president and CEO.



“We have put significant focus on finding efficiencies across all areas of the organization over the past decade.



“This review will help us identify further opportunities for more efficiencies while maintaining or improving quality care for Albertans.”



AHS is the province’s health authority, responsible for delivering the majority of Alberta’s health services, including acute care, continuing care, public health, and community services.



Ideas and comments may be sent by email to AHS.Review@gov.ab.ca.



More information is online at gov.ab.ca.