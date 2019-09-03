Hunt, Hamelin win Open titles

Richard Froese
South Peace News
A full field of golfers competed in the historic 50th annual High Prairie Open golf tournament Aug. 24-25.
A total of 115 golfers played in the tournament at the High Prairie and District Golf Course.
Lee Hunt won the men’s championship in a field of 94. Judy Hamelin captured the women’s championship in a field of 21.
“It’s probably the most golfers we’ve had in the tournament since the 1990s,” tournament co-ordinator T.J. Walker says.
Golfers ranged in age from 13 to 97, the eldest being Sir George Bennett, who has missed just one tournament since it started.
Bennett had the honour to take the first drive during a special ceremony Aug. 13.
“Fifty years is quite an accomplishment,” Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk says.
“It’s a testament to the club to keep it going.”
Driftpile Cree Nation Councilor John Giroux and Whitefish Lake First Nation Councillor Hughie Tallman also congratulated the club at the ceremony.
The club’s milestone boosted support for the club, Walker says.
“Being the fiftieth made a difference,” Walker says.
“A lot of people came to say they played in the fiftieth.”
Many golfers included former members and board members, he notes.
“This is a big year for the golf course,” club vice-president Dylan Barrons says.
“It was great to see George come out and a lot of people came to see George.”
Community support was also strong in the tournament.
“We had a lot more support than in previous years, which is great,” Barrons says.
“We’re hoping for bigger and better in the future for the club.”
Walker gave a brief history of the beginnings of the club and tournament.
This season marks the 50th anniversary of the High Prairie Open, as well as the 50th season operating as the High Prairie and District Golf Club.
On June 19, 1969, the South Peace News reported that a new golf course opened on the Charlie Johnson farm, seven km west of the Town of High Prairie. It was called Green Acres Golf Course. Dick Reynolds and Phil Sawan played the first round.
On June 19, 1969, the first meeting of the High Prairie and District Golf Club was held. Reynolds was elected president.
High Prairie Open Golf Tournament
Following are the results of all golfers who completed play at the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament Aug. 24-25:
Women’s Championship Flight
Golfer First Second Total
Round Round
Judy Hamelin 83 91 174
Jackie Gauchier 89 100 189
Dianne Willier 99 99 198
Randi Gauchier 99 110 219
Women’s First Flight
Golfer First Second Total
Round Round
Hazel Laboucan 106 93 199
Denise Lamouche 105 100 205
K.Jane Cunningham 101 109 210
Sheila Collins 102 109 211
Arlene Laboucan 114 111 225
Sharon Laboucan 111 115 226
Sherri Jackson 110 116 226
Joyce Anderson 112 127 239
Women’s Second Flight
Golfer First Second Total
Round Round
Debbie Willier 118 108 226
Dorothy Anderson 120 113 233
*Laura Laderoute 125 123 248
*Jasmin Auger 125 123 248
Misti Cottingham 129 125 254
Lorraine Shaw 141 144 285
Candice Laderoute 143 146 293
Kayla Gray 156 155 311
*Split third place.
Men’s Championship Flight
Golfer First Second Total
Round Round
Lee Hunt 72 77 149
Al Anderson 76 77 153
Chad Caron 77 77 154
Gordie Laderoute 75 81 156
Tyler Shantz 78 79 157
Jordan Relling 78 80 158
Austin Guttinger 76 83 159
Kelly Cunningham 76 83 159
Bryce Cunningham 79 83 162
Kevin Anderson 80 83 163
Men’s First Flight
Golfer First Second Total
Round Round
*Brett Hawken 83 81 164
*Jesse Gauchier 82 82 164
**Alex Richards 83 86 169
**Trent Lizee 82 87 169
Brandon McNabb 84 86 170
Kyle Olansky 81 92 173
Kyle Shantz 82 94 176
Dylan Barrons 84 93 177
J.R. Giroux 83 94 177
Jonathan Giroux 83 95 178
Ira Gladue 84 95 179
*Hawken wins in playoff.
**Richards wins in chip-off.
Men’s Second Flight
Golfer First Second Total
Round Round
Andy Gauchier 86 80 166
Arnold Gauchier Sr. 85 83 168
Scott Laderoute 85 84 169
Steven Matthews 87 87 174
Terry Auger 85 89 174
Matt Steenson 87 88 175
Greg Knight 86 89 175
John W. Giroux 86 89 175
Bruce Robinson 86 89 175
Richard Laboucan 87 92 179
Ryan Gladue 87 93 180
Jay Anderson 87 96 183
Men’s Third Flight
Golfer First Second Total
Round Round
*Josh Auger 88 83 171
*Ashton Cameron 89 82 171
Carl Willier 90 85 175
Brian Bliss 88 88 176
Alex Shoeman 89 88 177
Pat Larade 90 88 178
Burton Auger 89 91 180
Quinton Guttinger 88 92 180
Matt Burke 89 92 181
Kelly Kasson 88 94 182
Bruce Cunningham 88 96 184
Terrence Willier 90 96 186
*Auger wins in playoff.
Men’s Fourth Flight
Golfer First Second Total
Round Round
Michael Thunder 92 87 179
Vince Cunningham 92 88 180
Wade Toutant 93 88 181
Will WIllier 92 91 183
Brett Sprado 98 86 184
Robert Olansky 93 93 186
Blake Anderson 92 98 190
Hughie Tallman 94 97 191
Bodi Lariviere 92 100 192
Theo Gaudette 95 113 208
Men’s Fifth Flight
Golfer First Second Total
Round Round
Doug Flett 97 88 185
Kyle Adrian 96 92 188
Tom Barrons 98 99 197
Casey Gaudette 96 102 198
Jimmy Grey 97 104 210
Elmer Belcourt 97 104 201
Darryl Olson 97 107 204
James Olansky 99 101 210
Arnold Gauchier Jr. 100 111 211
Men’s Sixth Flight
Golfer First Second Total
Round Round
Lanca Gauchier 101 99 200
Rod Marx 102 99 201
Trevor Ford 106 97 203
Peter laderoute 101 103 204
Paul Chalifoux 103 101 204
Ken Gauchier 103 103 206
Chris Williscroft 113 103 216
Ernie Ominiyak 109 107 216
Mike Ocharan 113 105 218
Ray Willier 111 109 120
Mike Westrate 113 110 223
Men’s Seventh Flight
Golfer First Second Total
Round Round
Andrew Gauchier 116 117 233
Zane Johansson 124 117 241
Kelsey Lamouche 123 119 242
Joseph Chalifoux 123 120 243
Rick Guttinger 122 131 253
George Bennett 121 133 254
Forrest Smith 141 132 273