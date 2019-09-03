Hunt, Hamelin win Open titles

High Prairie Open 2019 men’s golf champion Lee Hunt, left, accepts the championship trophy from tournament co-ordinator T.J. Walker.

High Prairie Open women’s golf champion Judy Hamelin, left, receives the championship trophy from golf club vice-president Dylan Barrons.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A full field of golfers competed in the historic 50th annual High Prairie Open golf tournament Aug. 24-25.



A total of 115 golfers played in the tournament at the High Prairie and District Golf Course.



Lee Hunt won the men’s championship in a field of 94. Judy Hamelin captured the women’s championship in a field of 21.



“It’s probably the most golfers we’ve had in the tournament since the 1990s,” tournament co-ordinator T.J. Walker says.



Golfers ranged in age from 13 to 97, the eldest being Sir George Bennett, who has missed just one tournament since it started.



Bennett had the honour to take the first drive during a special ceremony Aug. 13.



“Fifty years is quite an accomplishment,” Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk says.



“It’s a testament to the club to keep it going.”



Driftpile Cree Nation Councilor John Giroux and Whitefish Lake First Nation Councillor Hughie Tallman also congratulated the club at the ceremony.



The club’s milestone boosted support for the club, Walker says.



“Being the fiftieth made a difference,” Walker says.



“A lot of people came to say they played in the fiftieth.”



Many golfers included former members and board members, he notes.



“This is a big year for the golf course,” club vice-president Dylan Barrons says.



“It was great to see George come out and a lot of people came to see George.”



Community support was also strong in the tournament.



“We had a lot more support than in previous years, which is great,” Barrons says.



“We’re hoping for bigger and better in the future for the club.”



Walker gave a brief history of the beginnings of the club and tournament.



This season marks the 50th anniversary of the High Prairie Open, as well as the 50th season operating as the High Prairie and District Golf Club.



On June 19, 1969, the South Peace News reported that a new golf course opened on the Charlie Johnson farm, seven km west of the Town of High Prairie. It was called Green Acres Golf Course. Dick Reynolds and Phil Sawan played the first round.



On June 19, 1969, the first meeting of the High Prairie and District Golf Club was held. Reynolds was elected president.

High Prairie Open Golf Tournament

Following are the results of all golfers who completed play at the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament Aug. 24-25:

Women’s Championship Flight

Golfer First Second Total

Round Round

Judy Hamelin 83 91 174

Jackie Gauchier 89 100 189

Dianne Willier 99 99 198

Randi Gauchier 99 110 219

Women’s First Flight

Golfer First Second Total

Round Round

Hazel Laboucan 106 93 199

Denise Lamouche 105 100 205

K.Jane Cunningham 101 109 210

Sheila Collins 102 109 211

Arlene Laboucan 114 111 225

Sharon Laboucan 111 115 226

Sherri Jackson 110 116 226

Joyce Anderson 112 127 239

Women’s Second Flight

Golfer First Second Total

Round Round

Debbie Willier 118 108 226

Dorothy Anderson 120 113 233

*Laura Laderoute 125 123 248

*Jasmin Auger 125 123 248

Misti Cottingham 129 125 254

Lorraine Shaw 141 144 285

Candice Laderoute 143 146 293

Kayla Gray 156 155 311

*Split third place.

Men’s Championship Flight

Golfer First Second Total

Round Round

Lee Hunt 72 77 149

Al Anderson 76 77 153

Chad Caron 77 77 154

Gordie Laderoute 75 81 156

Tyler Shantz 78 79 157

Jordan Relling 78 80 158

Austin Guttinger 76 83 159

Kelly Cunningham 76 83 159

Bryce Cunningham 79 83 162

Kevin Anderson 80 83 163

Men’s First Flight

Golfer First Second Total

Round Round

*Brett Hawken 83 81 164

*Jesse Gauchier 82 82 164

**Alex Richards 83 86 169

**Trent Lizee 82 87 169

Brandon McNabb 84 86 170

Kyle Olansky 81 92 173

Kyle Shantz 82 94 176

Dylan Barrons 84 93 177

J.R. Giroux 83 94 177

Jonathan Giroux 83 95 178

Ira Gladue 84 95 179

*Hawken wins in playoff.

**Richards wins in chip-off.

Men’s Second Flight

Golfer First Second Total

Round Round

Andy Gauchier 86 80 166

Arnold Gauchier Sr. 85 83 168

Scott Laderoute 85 84 169

Steven Matthews 87 87 174

Terry Auger 85 89 174

Matt Steenson 87 88 175

Greg Knight 86 89 175

John W. Giroux 86 89 175

Bruce Robinson 86 89 175

Richard Laboucan 87 92 179

Ryan Gladue 87 93 180

Jay Anderson 87 96 183

Men’s Third Flight

Golfer First Second Total

Round Round

*Josh Auger 88 83 171

*Ashton Cameron 89 82 171

Carl Willier 90 85 175

Brian Bliss 88 88 176

Alex Shoeman 89 88 177

Pat Larade 90 88 178

Burton Auger 89 91 180

Quinton Guttinger 88 92 180

Matt Burke 89 92 181

Kelly Kasson 88 94 182

Bruce Cunningham 88 96 184

Terrence Willier 90 96 186

*Auger wins in playoff.

Men’s Fourth Flight

Golfer First Second Total

Round Round

Michael Thunder 92 87 179

Vince Cunningham 92 88 180

Wade Toutant 93 88 181

Will WIllier 92 91 183

Brett Sprado 98 86 184

Robert Olansky 93 93 186

Blake Anderson 92 98 190

Hughie Tallman 94 97 191

Bodi Lariviere 92 100 192

Theo Gaudette 95 113 208

Men’s Fifth Flight

Golfer First Second Total

Round Round

Doug Flett 97 88 185

Kyle Adrian 96 92 188

Tom Barrons 98 99 197

Casey Gaudette 96 102 198

Jimmy Grey 97 104 210

Elmer Belcourt 97 104 201

Darryl Olson 97 107 204

James Olansky 99 101 210

Arnold Gauchier Jr. 100 111 211

Men’s Sixth Flight

Golfer First Second Total

Round Round

Lanca Gauchier 101 99 200

Rod Marx 102 99 201

Trevor Ford 106 97 203

Peter laderoute 101 103 204

Paul Chalifoux 103 101 204

Ken Gauchier 103 103 206

Chris Williscroft 113 103 216

Ernie Ominiyak 109 107 216

Mike Ocharan 113 105 218

Ray Willier 111 109 120

Mike Westrate 113 110 223

Men’s Seventh Flight

Golfer First Second Total

Round Round

Andrew Gauchier 116 117 233

Zane Johansson 124 117 241

Kelsey Lamouche 123 119 242

Joseph Chalifoux 123 120 243

Rick Guttinger 122 131 253

George Bennett 121 133 254

Forrest Smith 141 132 273